Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki's Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2018 published

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 21.2.2019 AT 14:00

Huhtamaki's Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2018 published

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual Accounts for 2018 has been published at the company website, www.huhtamaki.com (https://www.huhtamaki.com). The Huhtamaki 2018 publication includes in addition to the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, Auditors' Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for the accounting period January 1-December 31, 2018, also the CEO's Review.

The publication is attached to this release.

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 77 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,700 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com (https://www.huhtamaki.com).





Huhtamäki Oyj Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2018 (http://hugin.info/3006/R/2235950/880402.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire

