Forrester: Moviebook Video AI Assisted Entertainment Giants Accelerate Video Application Technology Iteration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Forrester has released Video technology forecast for 2019-2020: Video AI, which is advocated by Moviebook, will be fully applied in the entertainment and media industries, and video automatic production technology will be applied. Become the infrastructure for rapid growth of the industry.

According to a set of data in the Forrester report, the global entertainment industry will exceed $2.6 trillion by 2021, and the popularity of video artificial intelligence technology in the global entertainment market will rise from less than 10% to 60% in three years. Become one of the infrastructures.

"By comprehensive use of artificial intelligence technology and computer vision technology for intelligent and mass production of images, potential huge value has been demonstrated, and will form a trillion-scale market," said the person in charge of the artificial intelligence technology company Moviebook. For the pre-landing intelligent video technology application scenario, Forrester predicts that the comprehensive use of intelligent imaging technology will help to further reduce the production cost of the production process, and reduce the labor cost by more than 60% in different production links.

Data Sources: Forrester

Report: VideoAI Technologies And Solutions

Forrester interviewed a series of large Video AI technology developers and video AI technology users, the results of the survey:

In 2019, change will continue. Technology users in the entertainment and media industries are looking for solutions that leverage AI, machine learning and the Internet of Things in key areas such as digital video content or production, and fully utilize Video AI technology to enable online streaming giant Netflix and entertainment development giant Disney to try to change To be bigger, the full application of artificial intelligence will promote the rapid iteration of the giants to lead the overall development of the industry.

At the same time, Video AI technology developers believe that smart imaging technology applications will help companies generate direct financial results in multiple scenarios and multiple dimensions, which will be in the field of video content originality, video advertising marketing, video structured commercial, video big data. In the field of robotic flow and other fields, it produces financial performance, and provides automation for industrial upgrading through automated image processing and production technology.

