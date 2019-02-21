Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Happy & Healthy Institute The Happy & Healthy Organizations Global Summit arrives to Madrid next 6th and 7th of May 21-Feb-2019 / 13:00 CET/CEST *The Happy & Healthy Organizations Global Summit arrives to Madrid next 6th and 7th of May* It will be the first B2B referent forum to discuss the benefits of well-being employees. The Global Summit will bring together some of the most prestigious professionals in the field of Human Resources and business leadership The city of Madrid will welcome the most ambitious summit for 2019 in the field of Human Resources [1]. Which take place on 6th and 7th of May, the Meliá Castilla Hotel will host this summit organized by Happy & Healthy Institute [2] to become the first worldwide forum aimed at disclosing to managers responsible for talent and people the benefits of implementing happiness into organizations. The Global Summit [1] will bring together some of the most prestigious professionals in the field of Human Resources and business leadership. NASDAQ companies, multinationals and leader Companies in their sectors will meet to explain some of the secrets that have evolved to become world leaders. This Summit will give the assistants a model of success adapted to any company needs which already been implemented in many others. It has more than 40 speakers going to cover every single topic regarding the well-being management of employees which start from successful healthy communication in the company and end up by getting the company target done. The main goal of the Happy & Healthy Institute is to produce the best management events to help companies and their top leaders, especially the human resources ones, improve the way they manage their organizations. In the Happy and Healthy Organizations Global Summit you will discover: · How Increase your productivity · Align Your Team and Increase Retention · Grow Your Creativity and Sales This Global Summit aims to influence society by recognizing the importance that companies have in it. Getting happy workers, not only improves the productivity of companies but also retains talent and encourages creativity. Having happy workers involves the creation of a coexistence with happy citizens. "Do you want to participate in the paradigm shift? Are you going to lose your chance to lead the change?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jr2YZW-1Yt4&feature=youtu.be [3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAXPd675J_o&feature=youtu.be [4] comunicación H&H Institute - - (+34) 977291380 - eseco@happyandhealthyinstitute.com Attachment Document title: Global Summit Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MLXNQQCFDJ [5] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 779683 21-Feb-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9c1b0c7207348de261c251701dd0ee01&application_id=779683&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=10f5c2d87bc8a39154e1d1c71d90b748&application_id=779683&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=78f28c5d2dbb76ab47ce1d3c33595449&application_id=779683&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=af6ef685716344867c03c988f822a5e7&application_id=779683&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=44c80491463e156726596e0d2322517c&application_id=779683&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2019 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)