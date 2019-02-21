Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation: Intrinsyc Announces Immediate Availability of Premium-Tier System on Module based on Qualcomm Technologies' SDA835

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) ("Intrinsyc" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solutions for the development and production of embedded and Internet of Things (IoT) products, today announced the availability of the Open-Q 835 µSOM (micro System on Module) and Development Kit.



Intrinsyc's Open-Q 835 µSOM (https://www.intrinsyc.com/computing-platforms/open-q-835-usom/) is an ultra-compact (50mm x 25mm) production-ready embedded computing module that is ideal for powering premium performance IoT devices. It is powered by the Qualcomm SDA835 system on chip (SoC) from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"Intrinsyc's Open-Q 835 µSOM is Intrinsyc's most advanced embedded computing module; enabling the highest combination of computing performance, thermal efficiency and power optimization," said Cliff Morton, Vice President, Solutions Engineering, Intrinsyc. "Next-generation premium-tier IoT devices, like VR/AR head-mounted displays, IP cameras, enterprise tablets, medical imaging systems, and other devices will benefit from this high-performance production-ready computing module."

"We are happy to see Intrinsyc's new micro-SOM product powered by Qualcomm Technologies' SDA835," said Jeffery Torrance, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies is driving the Internet of Things forward with offering the best possible connectivity solutions, and we are proud to enable a bright future of IoT devices along with Intrinsyc."

Open-Q 835 µSOM Specifications:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (APQ8098) Mobile Platform SoC Processors: Qualcomm Kryo 280 Octa-core 64-bit ARM v8 compliant CPU Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU Qualcomm Hexagon DSP with Hexagon Vector extensions

System Memory: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM (POP) + 32GB UFS flash storage

Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4/5Ghz 2x2 MU-MIMO + Bluetooth 5.x

Display Interfaces: HDMI 2.0a - 4K UHD at 60fps VESA DSC 1.1 DisplayPort via USB Type-C 2x MIPI 4-lane DSI + touch panel

Camera Interfaces: 3x MIPI CSI camera ports Dual 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 180 ISP - up to 32MP single or 16MP dual cameras

Video Performance: Encode: 1080p120/4K30/4x 1080p30: H.264, VP8, HEVC, MPEG-4 Decode: 1080p240/4K60/8x 1080p30: H.264, VP8, HEVC 8/10-bit, VP9, MPEG-4 Concurrent: 4K30 decode + 4K30 encode or 4K60 decode + 1080p60 encode

Audio Interfaces: SLIMBus to support Qualcomm WCD9335 audio codec (off-SOM) Multi-channel I2S digital audio interface

I/O Interfaces: 1x USB 3.1 Type C 1x USB 2.0 micro-B (UART Logging) 1x SDIO 4-bit interface 1x PCIe interface Sensor interface - SPI, UART, I2C to sensor DSP core

Power: Integrated battery management on SOM

Size: 25mm x 50mm x 4.5mm

Operating System: Android 8 Oreo

Additional information is available at:

https://www.intrinsyc.com/computing-platforms/open-q-835-usom/ (https://www.intrinsyc.com/computing-platforms/open-q-835-usom/)

To help IoT device makers accelerate time to market, Intrinsyc provides the Open-Q 835 µSOM Development Kit, as well as turnkey product development services, driver and application software development, technical support, and documentation.

Intrinsyc's Open-Q 835 µSOM Development Kit is a full-featured development platform including the software tools and accessories required to immediately begin development. The development kit marries the production-ready Open-Q 835 µSOM with a carrier board providing numerous expansion and connectivity options to support the development and testing of a wide variety of peripherals and applications, ensuring the fastest time to market possible. The Development Kit is available for purchase at https://shop.intrinsyc.com/products/open-q-835-usom-development-kit (https://shop.intrinsyc.com/products/open-q-835-usom-development-kit).

Contact Intrinsyc at sales@Intrinsyc.com (mailto:sales@Intrinsyc.com) with your product requirements and have one of the Company's solution architects help plan for your successful product development and launch.

ABOUT INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Intrinsyc provides comprehensive product development services, as well as the industry's highest-performance production-ready computing modules, to enable rapid commercialization of embedded and Internet of Things ("IoT") products. Intrinsyc has successfully delivered over 1,300 client projects including sophisticated consumer and industrial IoT products like: robotics, connected cameras, smart displays, augmented reality, smart buildings, wearables, in-vehicle infotainment, and many others. Intrinsyc's Open-Q System on Modules incorporate the industry's most advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon processor technology from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and help OEMs to rapidly bring industry leading products, with rich functionality and high performance, to market. Intrinsyc is publicly traded (TSX: ITC and OTCQX: ISYRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada; with additional product development centers in Taipei, Taiwan, and Bangalore, India.

