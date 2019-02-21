Braingrid to showcase its tech solutions inside A&L Booth #608 at Canada's Premier Horticultural Event, the Ontario Fruit & Vegetable Convention now on until February 21.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2019) - Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) ("Braingrid"), a global provider of affordable, scalable and easy-to-deploy sensor platforms for precision agriculture, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Braingrid Corporation has entered into an Integration Agreement with A&L Canada Laboratories Inc. ("A&L").

A&L is a leading agricultural testing lab in North America and has been providing analytical services for the last 30 years to some of the largest and most innovative agricultural companies and producers in North America. A&L is also a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab and provides traceability software to the industry.

Integration Agreement allows Braingrid to be the "mobile field lab" supplier of real time data to A&L clients.

The three-year agreement enables a strategic collaboration whereby Braingrid will integrate its Sentroller technology and cloud platform to measure in real time key metrics for air and soil quality using mobile, wireless technology to provide A&L clients with valuable real time information. This can occur indoors and outdoors.

"A&L's expertise and capabilities are an excellent complement to Braingrid's innovative remote sensing and analytic platforms. This new alliance will provide greater insights to our clients and advance their production operations through integration with our ALCannTraceTM traceability software and our diagnostic capabilities," said Greg Patterson, CEO and founder of A&L Canada Laboratories.

"We are delighted to have such a credible partner join our family of integration partners. A&L will utilize all of our latest technology such as Sentroller S which permits growers to have self-powered in-canopy monitoring without wires or replaceable batteries," said Michael Kadonoff, CEO and founder of Braingrid. "Micro-climate detection will now operate at a whole new level as Braingrid's technology augments A&L's software solution."

To kick off this new relationship, A&L has invited Braingrid to share their booth at Canada's Premier Horticultural Event, the Ontario Fruit & Vegetable Convention now on until February 21. Braingrid representatives will be on hand to showcase their solution to A&L clients.

About Braingrid:

Braingrid Limited (www.braingrid.io) is a global technology company that provides an affordable, versatile and quick-to-install data acquisition and wireless sensor integration platform for cannabis cultivators. Capturing real-time data needed to increase revenues, reduce costs and risks, and connecting cultivators to their grow on a microclimate level, Braingrid is also developing systems utilizing data science, machine learning and AI to deliver "smart" controls and building management solutions for the precision agriculture and energy efficiency sectors.

About A&L Canada Laboratories Inc.

A&L Canada Laboratories Inc. (www.alcanada.com) is an innovative, research driven technology company focused on sustainable development. Through leading expertise, modern laboratory facilities and strong customer focus, A&L globally serves a wide range of industries including Agriculture, Environmental, Food & Pharma. In Agriculture, A&L provides comprehensive analytical services for soil, plant tissue, feed, fertilizer, and water. A&L's services also include production recommendations, remote sensing and precision agriculture capabilities. A&L Biologicals Inc. focuses on research and development of biological compounds for use in agricultural production systems. For Food & Pharma, A&L provides analytical services for plant tissue, water, media and finished product. A&L's services also include disease diagnostics, genetic analysis, production recommendations, and Plant Monitoring Program. The company operates two analytical laboratories serving clients throughout Canada, the US and Internationally.

