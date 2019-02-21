Communications business unit to unveil at MWC19 new core-to-edge, smart infrastructure solutions for CSPs and DC network operators

After the successful acquisition of Software Defined Networking (SDN) provider Incobye, Kontron Communications is poised to take leadership in the next generation of smart infrastructure. Automation and intelligence within the core and at the edge has become a significant phase shift for telecoms, service providers, and network operators. By deploying smart infrastructure solutions, organizations can drastically reduce service and deployment costs and improve their networks' efficiency for demanding applications.

Organizations are looking to move beyond expensive proprietary networking solutions to open and agile hardware and software technologies. The emergence of new open technologies allows providers to deploy the same functionality on commodity hardware. However, most commodity hardware does not have the durability or ability to run demanding applications, especially at the edge. Kontron Communications fills the industry void by providing flexible, durable, and scalable hardware at a fraction of the cost of network equipment providers (NEPs), but with all the benefits and flexibility the software-defined world delivers.

Kontron Communications is bolstering its leadership position by appointing former Inocybe CEO, John Zannos, as the Chief Revenue Officer and Inocybe founder, Mathieu Lemay, as Chief Strategy Officer. Further, Kontron Communications will continue to invest in partnerships, resources, customer satisfaction, and innovation to deliver on this strategic vision to provide real-world solutions to help service providers solve the challenges of building infrastructure for a 5G future.

"We see tremendous value in making sure network operators build new smart and modular infrastructure solutions that can not only help them today, but also lay the groundwork to support 5G-based services when the time is right," said John Zannos, Chief Revenue Officer, Kontron Communications. "At the same, we are committed to building an ecosystem of partners and innovation to help our customers be successful when deploying solutions from the datacenter to the edge. Today's unique applications require unique form factors and hardware configurations."

The first iteration of our vision will involve an unveiling of new Smart Infrastructure (Core and Edge) solutions at the Kontron Communications stand during Mobile World Congress, February 25-28, 2019. Kontron Communications will also showcase new edge platforms intended for multi-access edge computing (MEC) use cases, including various Mobile Edge cell site environments.

To help our customers maintain an innovative edge, Kontron Communications has announced an entirely new ME series of short-depth edge platforms to assist cloud service providers (CSPs) prepare for hyperconnected, distributed 5G-based services.

"Increasing the density and the versatility of edge computing platforms is the means to a much more profitable end for operators around the world," said Antoine Sirois, Director, Smart Edge Product Management, Kontron Communications. "Solving MEC use cases today will be instrumental to how well operators prepare their infrastructure for the eventual roll-out of reliable, network-sliced 5G services."

"Kontron has a track record of producing imaginative designs that address challenging operational requirements efficiently," said Paul Parker-Johnson, Principal Analyst at ACG Research. "Its new ME Series is positioned to do just that again in the fast-emerging market for edge computing and the increased virtualization of service providers' networks in 5G. With is short-depth footprint, modular support for multiple types of processing and storage resources, use of Intel RSD (rack-scale design) for management automation, and its ability to support a wide range of cloud software implementations, the ME Series is a compelling option for operators to consider deploying in distributed edge and virtualized network infrastructures."

At Mobile World Congress and with its partner, Altiostar, Kontron Communications is also showcasing cell site distributed RAN solutions that will allow operators to leverage purpose-built hardware to interface to radio units at the bottom or near a cell site, while still having the processing capacity to execute real-time functions. Each demo will be showcased at the Altiostar and Telefónica stands.

"Kontron has a comprehensive portfolio of hardware solutions that meet the requirements for us to deploy our RAN software solutions in a flexible approach while ensuring alignment to the philosophy of Open RAN principles and disaggregated hardware from software," said Shabbir Bagasrawala, Head of Altiostar's Product Go-To-Market team. "This makes infrastructure deployments much more reliable and cost-efficient to manage."

"Altiostar has solved how to achieve full-scale cloud RAN deployments, connecting remote radio units with general purpose compute hardware for a variety of operator configurations that work over different transport networks," said Antoine Sirois, Director, Product Management, Kontron Communications. "Their software-intensive approach delivers open interfaces to disaggregate the hardware so operators can select best in class solutions, reduce costs and accelerate rapid innovation with edge services."

As video delivery, especially mobile, remains a critical challenge for service providers, Kontron Communications will also feature on its stand scalable, ultra-high-density video transcoding with partner Harmonic.

Talk with Kontron Communications about the future of smart infrastructure for core and edge use cases during MWC19 in Barcelona, February 25-28, 2019. Kontron Stand Hall 5 5H41. Book a dedicated meeting here.

About Kontron Communications

Kontron designs hardware for the software defined world. Service providers and enterprise clients around the globe collaborate with Kontron and its ISV and channel partners to deploy new services with greater speed, confidence and operational efficiency. Our portfolio is a best-of-breed of OEM hardware and SYMKLOUD Open Infrastructure Platforms dedicated to the deployment of virtual services using software defined networks (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV). For more information, please visit www.symkloud.com.

About Kontron An S&T Company

Kontron is a global leader in embedded computing technology (ECT). As a part of technology group S&T, Kontron offers a combined portfolio of secure hardware, middleware and services for Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 applications. With its standard products and tailor-made solutions based on highly reliable state-of-the-art embedded technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, reduced total cost of ownership, product longevity and the best fully integrated applications overall. Kontron is a listed company. Its shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on other exchanges under the symbol "KBC". For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com.

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. Intel and Intel Core are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the US and other countries. PICMG and COM Express are trademarks or registered trademarks of the PCI Industrial Computers Manufacturers Group. SMARC TM is a trademark of the SGET e.V. (Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies e.V.). All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for.

Contacts:

Global

Peter Matz

Kontron

Tel: +1 450 437 5682

peter.matz@kontron.com



Hanah Johnson

March Communications

Tel: +1 617 960 8892

Kontron@marchcomms.com