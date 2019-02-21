Ankura Supports Surrey Homes and Property Enterprise (SHAPE) Partnership in Securing £635,000 in Funding to Support New Property Development Project

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura, a leading business advisory and expert services firm which leverages technology, financial advisory and management consulting capabilities, supported Surrey Homes and Property Enterprise (SHAPE) Partnership in their successful bid to secure £635,000 in funding to support four projects in Surrey, U.K. from the Government's One Public Estate funding programme. The funding award is the highest grant in the South East and East region and the second highest award nationally.

The One Public Estate programme is an established national programme delivered in partnership by the LGA and the Office of Government Property (OGP) within the Cabinet Office. Launched in 2013, the programme works with more than 300 councils on projects transforming local communities and public services across the U.K. Recently announced new funds have been awarded to 57 public sector partnerships taking part in the One Public Estate programme. These funds will provide support to use publicly-owned land and buildings more efficiently.

The funding awarded to SHAPE follows a competitive bidding process, where each partnership was required to bid for a proportion of the funding. Ankura's project advisory team, which addresses execution risks throughout the life cycle of capital investment in construction, infrastructure, and real estate projects, worked in collaboration with SHAPE to lead and develop the bid, which will assist the partnership in delivering over 1,100 new homes and social infrastructure.

James Hanson, Senior Managing Director at Ankura said, "We are delighted SHAPE has been awarded this funding. These regional development projects will free land for new housing, create new jobs, and improve the utilisation of public sector property across the region."

Lesha Chetty, Managing Director on Ankura's project advisory team adds, "We are thrilled that our relationship with SHAPE as lead advisors has resulted in the deliverance of this critical funding to support SHAPE's projects to improve the local community in Surrey. We look forward to working closely with SHAPE to build and deliver the right capabilities to execute the plans ensuring regeneration and economic growth are achieved."

Karen Whelan, Chief Executive, Surrey Heath Borough Council and SHAPE Programme Sponsor said, "Ankura was instrumental in developing the proposal working in collaboration with the Surrey Partnership. The funding will make a real difference to local communities and will enable us to deliver efficient use of public assets with new homes and infrastructure to support our communities."

About Ankura

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

About One Public Estate Programme

The One Public Estate programme is a joint initiative between the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, and the Local Government Association. It now covers 95% of all local authority areas in England.

The One Public Estate programme was launched in 2013 to make better use of public-sector sites, free up space for new homes and create jobs. It encourages the emergency services, local councils, and government departments to work more closely together by sharing sites and creating public-sector 'hubs' - where services are delivered in one place. So far, the programme has saved taxpayers £24 million in running costs, created 5,745 new jobs, and released land for the development of 3,336 new homes.

Development plans which could see more than 10,000 new homes built across England and 14,000 new jobs created by 2024/25 are to be brought forward through a £15 million government project.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659817/ankura_Logo.jpg