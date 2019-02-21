Vodafone and Sedona to Demonstrate Innovative SDN-controlled Transport Service Provisioning and Predictive Fault Avoidance

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile World Congress -- Vodafone and Sedona Systems will demonstrate an innovative approach to service provisioning and assurance across multi- domain Transport networks at Mobile World Congress.

The demo showcases advanced unified service provisioning across a multi-domain network with multilayer service-to-fiber visualization capabilities and automatic traffic rerouting when a fault is anticipated through AI-based predictive analysis. The demo is based on the Sedona's NetFusion product.

In the demo the SDN transport network leverages NetFusion's understanding of all layers of the network to associate degradations that occur on a physical layer to the impacted services. NetFusion then moves these customer services away from the failing link before any service impact occurs and at a time of minimal disruption to the customer. This gives the end customer higher availability and reliability for their critical services.

Vodafone, after a rigorous process, selected Sedona's NetFusion as the Hierarchical Controller to create a flexible, software-defined transport network. It will deliver coordinated management of different vendors and technologies, to build on-demand transport services and maximize service availability.

"NetFusion provides a real-time view of the network and services, abstracting all its complexity to a single and easy-to-manage model," said Santiago Tenorio, Head of Network Strategy & Architecture at Vodafone. "This unlocks many automation opportunities to deliver a highly resilient and programmable network and allows Vodafone to deliver a differentiated customer experience."

"Mass 5G deployment are right around the corner, and forward-looking operators like Vodafone are getting ready for it," said Ori Gerstel, Sedona Co-Founder and CTO. "With a dramatic increase in the number of network elements, complexity will skyrocket. Our Hierarchical Controller is a way to manage this complexity. It controls the underlay network from a single point, handling a broad range of service types, with widely differing requirements for bandwidth, performance, and availability. We are happy that Vodafone has acknowledged this value and selected our solution".

OFC & MWC Demo Showcase

Sedona will be demonstrating the Hierarchical Controller at Vodafone's booth in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (February 25-28) and the OFC conference in San Diego (March 3-7). The demo will include practical deployment scenarios that highlight the Hierarchical Controller's capabilities for rapid service fulfillment, network resilience and service-to-fiber network visualization. Visit Vodafone's stand in Hall 3, booth 3D30 at MWC or Sedona's OFC booth #6228.

About Sedona Systems

Sedona Systems is the creator of NetFusion, a transformative network intelligence & automation software, powered by unique network-derived service-to-fiber visibility. NetFusion automatically discovers the packet and transport layers (L0-L3) of service provider networks and performs deep analytics to optimize and automate network control. With multilayer awareness and multivendor, multidomain support, Sedona's applications boost effective WAN capacity, ensure network resiliency, enable new services, and accelerate the path to SDN benefits.

Sedona is headquartered in California. Its solutions are deployed in the production networks of Tier 1 and Tier 2 service providers globally.

For more information visit http://sedonasys.com

Media Contact

Sarah Vonnegut

+972 (3) 7730770

marketing@sedonasys.com