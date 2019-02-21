Pivotal Commware, Inc., inventor of Holographic Beam Forming technology, and MACOM, a leading supplier of high performance compound semiconductor products, today announced the integration of MACOM's mmWave products manufactured with MACOM's unique 'GaAs' and 'AlGaAs' process technology, inside Pivotal's Echo 5G product line designed for delivering superior broadband experiences to more subscribers at less cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005202/en/

Pivotal Commware's Echo 5G Subscriber overcome the biggest obstacle to fixed 5G wireless access at millimeter waves -- in-building penetration of Gigabit speed broadband to homes and businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)

The window-mounted, self-installable Echo 5G Subscriber product, for example, will overcome the biggest obstacle to fixed 5G wireless access at millimeter waves -- in-building penetration of Gigabit speed broadband to homes and businesses. Holographic Beam Forming allows Echo 5G to penetrate Low-E glass coatings and multiple panes of glass using very little power, which drives its low weight and size profile on the window. MACOM's mmWave technology leverages and extends these capabilities.

5G at mmWave frequencies has catalyzed an explosion in demand for coverage and throughput of broadband wireless access with speeds in excess of 1 Gigabit/second. In order to meet the demand for time to market, cost and performance, it is imperative that RF device providers work intimately with system architects to arrive at the optimum solution for the end applications.

According to Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware, "Power handling, efficiency, insertion loss and channel isolation are major challenges for RF components at mmWave frequencies. We believe that MACOM's products and technology overcome these challenges and will ensure that the Echo 5G product line facilitates not only 5G fixed wireless in-building penetration and subscriber self-installation, but also the cost-effective extension, redirection and shaping of 5G network coverage on demand and with low latency. Carriers will see huge savings on base station deployment CAPEX and on the OPEX that goes with them."

Deutsch adds, "With the Echo 5G product line, wireless carriers achieve the cost economics allowing them to effectively compete against wired broadband service incumbents."

"MACOM offers a unique value proposition to broadband service providers through its multiple mmWave RF components. We believe that Pivotal's Echo 5G Subscriber and Network products will be game-changers for the wireless carriers who deploy them," said MACOM's President and CEO, John Croteau. "MACOM's broad portfolio of amplification, signal generation and control components across the microwave and mmWave spectrum, coupled with our unmatched heterolithic integration capabilities, offer the industry's lowest insertion loss and best noise figure, providing superior reception for macrocell basestations and fixed wireless access points."

Pivotal Commware is the creator of Holographic Beam Forming (HBF), a disruptive and game-changing antenna technology that expands the capacity and spectral efficiency of the 5G ecosystem, from base stations to network and subscriber devices. The Echo 5G product line leverages HBF's lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption profile to help network operators improve performance, lower costs and compete in new markets.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world's leading communications infrastructure and aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency, and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of RF, microwave, millimeterwave and lightwave semiconductor products.

About Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Pivotal Commware develops communications platforms, systems and applications based on Holographic Beam Forming -- an essential enzyme in the 5G ecosystem. HBF antenna technology enables network operators to increase network speed, capacity and spectral efficiency using offer the lowest cost, size, weight and power consumption (C-SWaP) envelope available. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

About MACOM:

MACOM enables a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society's insatiable demand for information. MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better, through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005202/en/

Contacts:

Global Results Communications

Kyle Loomis or Lora Wilson

949-689-9550

pivotal@globalresultspr.com

Ozzie Billimoria

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

978-656-2896

ozzie.billimoria@macom.com

Colin Boroski

Rainier Communications

508-475-0025 x142

cboroski@rainierco.com

Anja-Maria Hastenrath

embedded PR

+49 (0)89 64913634-11

ah@embedded-pr.de