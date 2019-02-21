Smith-Midland Corporation: Florida DOT approves J-J Hooks MASH-Tested Safety Barriers

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID) product announcement. Two J-J Hooks MASH TL3 precast concrete temporary barrier designs (free-standing & restrained) have been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation, a major milestone. This brings the current total to 17/32 states respectively approving its use, with additional approvals anticipated in the near future. J-J Hooks has played a leadership role in product innovation for safety in the highway construction industry since 1990.

J-J Hooks now provides State DOTs a full suite of free-standing and restrained (bolted or pinned) MASH (Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware) TL3-tested designs. Their availability in the marketplace occurred nearly two years ahead of the "sunset" date requirement contained in the January 7, 2016 AASHTO/FHWA Joint Implementation Agreement for MASH. AASHTO's MASH document presents uniform federal guidelines for crash-testing permanent and temporary highway safety hardware and recommends evaluation criteria to assess test results.

Currently, more than 14,000,000 linear feet of J-J Hooks temporary barrier have been produced and installed worldwide. All J-J Hooks barrier designs utilize the same J-Hook connection system which provides the industry's fastest installation and removal capability, has integral self-aligning connection guides, and requires no loose hardware. Visit www.JJHooks.com for more information.

Easi-Set Worldwide , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation , a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information on Easi-Set precast concrete products or licensing opportunities, please contact Easi-Set by calling 1-800-547-4045 or going online to www.EasiSet.com .

