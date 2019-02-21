Between Dandelions, Inc. Announces Update on Special One-Time Cash Dividend Ex-Date

NORTH MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Between Dandelions, Inc. (OTC: HOPS) ('BD'), a Florida publicly traded, socially-driven, lifestyle and branding company, announced an update today that due to market conditions that the following will apply from the FINRA rule manual 11140. Transactions in Securities "Ex-Dividend (b) Normal Ex-Dividend, Ex-Warrants Dates (2) In respect to cash dividends or distributions, stock dividends and/or splits, and the distribution of warrants, which are 25% or greater of the value of the subject security, the ex-dividend date shall be the first business day following the payable date. This rule now applies to the approved dividend and the ex-date effectively will be March 1, 2019. To receive the approved US $0.34 per common share dividend, shareholders must own the stock as of market close on March 1, 2019 or they will not be eligible for the dividend.

On February 10, 2019 its board of directors declared a special one-time cash dividend of US $0.34 per share payable to its shareholders of the company's common stock. Additionally, the Preferred B series class will be eligible for the dividend per the 2016 Annual Meeting which approved the asset sale provisions. The dividend payment date is February 28, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the market close on February 21, 2019 and the ex-date is now March 1, 2019 due to FINRA's rule stated above.

Any further questions regarding the dividend and applicable dates please contact your broker for any further information.

Sean Spiegelman, CEO and Chairman, restated, "With the sale of the beer related assets businesses our board is pleased to announce our first ever special cash dividend. We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders when and where it is applicable while maintaining the financial flexibility to continue to invest in our growth opportunities and to explore strategic M&A including but not limited to the Hemp and CBD fields. Under the advisement from the Strategic Advisory Board the company has continued to focus on executing its core strategy under its most recent announcement of the 'Joint Venture' with Hempleton Investment Group www.hempleton.com. The company is focused on deploying an "asset light" model for its US operations.

Dr. Richard Drucker, Board Member again commented, "This is a proud moment for the company and by approving a special one-time cash dividend it clearly demonstrates our commitment to maximizing shareholder value, and we believe it is an appropriate way to reward our shareholders for their support."

About Between Dandelions, Inc.:

BD is a Florida publicly traded, social-purpose driven lifestyle and branding company which is currently developing a line of high-end proprietary Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products to be grown and processed in North Carolina by United States Military Veterans and extracted and tested in North Carolina as well. The company's Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products are expected to be distributed in North Carolina in the beginning half of 2019 and expand thereafter. BD's line of products will be aimed at supporting alternatives to opiates and focus on giving back to our country's veterans thru multiple programs like OVAAT and Backpacks for Life. BD will initially operate thru an e-commerce platform that will facilitate both retail and wholesale business and strive to be a vertically integrated Hemp and hemp-derived CBD company. BD and its partners will perform cultivation, manufacturing, processing, testing, sales, marketing and distribution of Hemp and hemp-derived CBD products. The company will continue to investigate opportunities to work with other socially-minded businesses that are looking to bring their brands to market and give back to our country's veterans. For more info: www.ovaat.org and www.backsforlife.org and www.hempleton.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Between Dandelions, Inc. (BD, hereafter) and its subsidiary companies, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on BD's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on BD. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting BD will be those anticipated by BD. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual actions taken or results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BD undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. **These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

