VeoVa vinyl ester monomer, a Versatic Acids Derivatives product from Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company"), is one of the key components in a new specialized hybrid polymer technology developed by ADDAPT Chemicals BV for the paint and coatings industry. The Addapt VeoPoxTM products are novel adhesion promotors for use in various technologies and substrates, offering improved adhesion and corrosion protection.

ADDAPT Chemicals BV, an independent chemical company located in the Netherlands, leveraged Hexion's VeoVa vinyl ester monomer as a reactive diluent, to develop a novel adhesion promotor for, among others, DTM (direct to metal) systems. VeoPoxTM significantly increases adhesion and anti-corrosion properties.

The synergistic effects of the VeoPoxTM hybrid polymer systems enable formulators to develop new higher performance systems, overcoming limitations and shortcomings of existing polymer systems. The VeoPoxTM range is applicable for epoxy, alkyd and acrylic binder systems, both solvent and waterborne.

"Hexion was pleased to cooperate with ADDAPT Chemicals BV to facilitate developing the novel VeoPoxTM range, to create an excellent adhesion promotor and corrosion protector for the protective coatings and industrial paints industry," said Harold Schweitzer, Vice President and General Manager, Versatic Acids Derivatives. "Importantly, the VeoPoxTM range enables customers to develop state of the art technologies that meet the growing need for more sustainable solutions in response to recent stringent legislation in Europe, combined with excellent physical properties of the coating."

About Hexion

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in specialty chemicals. Hexion Inc. serves multiple global markets such as the automotive, paints, coatings, wood and industrial markets through a broad range of specialty products and technical support for customers. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

About ADDAPT Chemicals BV

ADDAPT Chemicals BV is an independent chemical company located in the Netherlands and specialized in the development and manufacturing of environmentally friendly additives for a wide variety of mainly water based systems. In-depth knowledge of additives makes ADDAPT Chemicals BV a respected and reliable 'GLOCAL' supplier and enables them to offer you creative and often innovative solutions. www.addapt-chem.com

