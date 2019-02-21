sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Trimb Enters into Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Teva for Flux, Decubal and Other Brands

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trimb Healthcare AB ("Trimb") has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Teva in Scandinavia for a portfolio of established OTC brands. The products include Flux, a market-leading brand in fluoride rinse, Decubal, a leading skincare brand for dry and sensitive skin, and other well-known OTC brands such as Fludent, Apobase, Dailycare and Lactocare.

As part of the agreement, the Teva sales and marketing team overseeing these brands will join the Trimb organization, further strengthening Trimb's platform across Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Magnus Nylén, CEO of Trimb said, "it is with great pleasure that I welcome these brands to the Trimb portfolio. This was a unique opportunity for us to add established, well-known brands to the Trimb portfolio, while simultaneously increasing our scale and market leadership in Scandinavia. The Trimb team is very familiar with these brands and is excited to help drive the next phase of their growth. This transaction further positions us as one of the leading OTC companies in Europe."

About Trimb Healthcare AB

Trimb is a rapidly growing OTC and consumer healthcare company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's experience and competencies span across all regulatory classes and most therapy fields relevant to consumer healthcare. Trimb's products are sold in more than 50 countries and the company has its own go-to-market organization in northern Europe. (www.trimb.com)

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:


Magnus Nylén, CEO Trimb

Email: magnus.nylen@trimb.se


Phone: +46-70-514-84-94

Anders Larnholt, VP M&A Trimb

Email: anders.larnholt@trimb.se


Phone: +46-76-677-64-95

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/trimb-healthcare-ab/r/trimb-enters-into-exclusive-licensing-agreement-with-teva-for-flux--decubal-and-other-brands,c2746682

© 2019 PR Newswire