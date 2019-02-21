Move is Part of Growing Sales, Marketing and Strategic Partnership Activities in the United States

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2019) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") acquisition and management software solutions, confirms it has retained Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P. to assist in software licensing and intellectual property business matters on a go forward basis.

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston includes over 170 attorneys in sixteen offices located in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and is one of the mid-Atlantic's leading law firms.

As new opportunities develop in the US, the Company will be well served with representation from a firm located in the United States with experience in identifying, protecting, expanding and leveraging the Company's technologies and IP assets. Further, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston meets the Company's need for guidance from a firm with expertise in working with a medical software company that does business in both hospital and large institutional environments, as well as the consumer health and wellness sectors.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485:2016 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

