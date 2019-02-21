The "Delivery Saver Schemes in the UK 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Delivery Saver Schemes in the UK 2018", report forms part of the Retail Channel series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers that subscribe to food non-food delivery saver schemes. The report analyses the two types of delivery schemes including their usage at various retailers and consumer attitudes.

While the percentage of consumers subscribing to food grocery delivery saver schemes has increased significantly across all age groups, younger shoppers have driven the increase over the past year with penetration up 14.1 ppts to 41.7% among 15-24 year olds.

Penetration of non-food delivery saver schemes is still lower than that of schemes offered by food grocery retailers 35.1% of online food grocery shoppers signed up to food grocery schemes versus 28.0% of non-food online shoppers for non-food delivery saver schemes.

For most retailers, the average price of a non-food delivery schemes is 10, however for those such as New Look, Next and MandM Direct, that charge 20 per year, a delivery saver scheme must offer something additional to warrant the higher price.

Male online shoppers drove uptake of non-food delivery saver schemes with penetration rising 7.6 ppts to 30.0% in 2018 versus female shopper penetration which rose 4.0 ppts to 26.0%.

Grocers struggle to make their delivery saver schemes profitable given the high cost per delivery but retailers cannot afford to be without a scheme as it will put them at a disadvantage to their competitors.

Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn how delivery saver schemes can impact consumer shopping habits and ensure that your delivery options meet the needs of shoppers.

Understand what drives consumers to subscribe to a delivery saver scheme, such as how much consumers are willing to spend on these options in order to maximise sales potential.

Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers that offer delivery saver schemes in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise uptake of these services.

Headlines Who subscribes Who subscribes by retailer Who subscribes by type of scheme How people shop Why people shop Food grocery delivery saver scheme specifications Non-food delivery saver schemes Who subscribes Who subscribes by retailer How people shop Why people shop Non-food delivery saver scheme specifications Appendix

Tesco

ASDA

Amazon

Amazon Fresh

Morrisons

Ocado

Sainsbury's

ASOS

Amazon Prime

Argos

H&M

John Lewis

New Look

Next

MandM Direct

JD Sports

Topman

Superdry

Charles Tyrwhitt

Boohoo

Missguided

The Perfume Shop

PrettyLittleThing

Simply Be

Feelunique

Selfridges

Jacamo

Oasis

Public Desire

Marks Spencer

Boots

Debenhams

Sports Direct

Superdrug

Very.co.uk

Topshop

