The "Wealthy Investors 2018: Consumer Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of the Wealthy Investors Consumer Research report is to study UK consumers with investible wealth of 75,000 and above. It considers how these individuals invest their money and obtain and judge the advice they receive when they make financial investments. Wealth in this context is taken to include money currently invested in risky investments products, money held as cash and money held in defined contribution pensions which can be accessed by the pension holder (i.e. the pension holder is aged 55+).

The report considers what types of financial products wealthy investors hold, how much they understand about the investment process, their overall approaches to investing, the type of financial advice they want and how they access advice. It also considers how wealthy investor investment behaviour has been influenced by online developments such as fund platforms.

Just under one-third of Investors can be called Wealthy Investors, having 75,000 or more spread across risky investment products, cash and/or defined contribution (DC) pensions which can be accessed by their owners. Relative to Investors with less wealth, Wealthy Investors are more likely to be male, mature and affluent (from professional occupations). Just over one-in-ten Wealthy Investors can be classified as Millionaires. Wealthy Investors like to do it for themselves

More than half of Wealthy Investors have the confidence to handle their investments without professional help. If they do seek professional help it is primarily used in conjunction with (and not as a substitute for) their own DIY investing actions. Wealthy Investors who take professional advice, show a strong preference for using Independent Financial Advisors (IFA), with IFAs especially popular among Investors who lack confidence in their investing abilities and those who hand over all their investing to professional advisors. Despite the preference for going it alone, the Wealthy Investors research identifies ample opportunities for financial advisors to expand into this market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Around one-third of Investors fall into the Wealthy Category

It's been a good year for the wealthy

Wealthy Investors are often confident at handling their investment alone

Wealthy investors prefer balanced returns over the medium to long term

And they adopt a simple selection heuristic

Wealthy Investors balance trust and quality when selecting an advisor

Wealthy Investors show a preference for IFAs and like the advice they have received.

Prudential, Barclays, Intrinsic and St James's Place are the most widely used advisory firms

Future Opportunities

Advisors need to embrace online technologies

2. Introduction

Definitions

Abbreviations

3. An Introduction to Wealthy Investors

Key findings

Almost one-third of Investors fall into the wealthy group

Acceptance of risk grows with wealth

But there are limits to the risks that will be taken

Equities and SIPPs the most popular risky investment held

Age, gender and income the great discriminators

Almost Eight-in-ten Investors have an ISA

Stocks and share the main component of Investment ISAs

And they form a significant component of Investment funds/pension products

Wealthy fund holders like their fund actively managed

Cash will be king over the coming year

The wealthiest Investors the most likely to invest more

Wealthy Investors had a good year

4. The Investment Mindset

Key findings

Wealthy Investors are confident in their investing abilities

Two categories of Wealthy Investor

Confidence and knowledge helps breeds wealth

Like all Investors, Wealthy Investors have a strong independent streak

Investment confidence drives the approach taken to investing

Four-in-ten Wealthy Investors are Confident DIYers

Being confident or taking advice tends to drive asset ownership

5. How Retail Investors Judge What to Buy

Key findings

Wealthy Investors like to accumulate monthly

Wealthy Investors take a balanced view of their returns

Wealthy Investors want medium-to-long term investments

Investment judgements change according to the level of wealth owned

And according to the type of Investor

Investors focus on easy to understand product features

The 300,000 wealth divide

The bigger the risks taken and the less confidence you have the more you deliberate about your choices

6. Selecting a Financial Advisor

Key findings

One quarter of Wealthy Investors wouldn't know where to start

Wealthiest Investors with diverse portfolios have the easiest task

Trust factors the stronger drivers of advisor selection

Investors Lacking confidence need assurance on trust

Wealthier Investors are more demanding and especially want more assurance on quality

What type of advice do Investors want and do you really want advice?

Confident Advised Investors have the greatest understanding

7. How do Wealthy Investors Use of Financial Advisors?

Key Findings

IFAs are the most likely type of advisor used

Over six-in-ten of the Advised have met with advisor over 2017/18

IFAs, again are the main advisors last consulted

Advisors are used primarily on an advisory basis

Those receiving advice often let advisors execute their investment actions

Asset selection is the prime reason why advisors are used

Wealthy clients are satisfied with the service they receive

Most Advised Investors see a Keyfacts document which aids satisfaction

Flat fee and on-going fees used in equal amounts

Prudential, Barclays and Intrinsic the most widely used advisory firms

Prudential leads among current Advised Wealthy Investors

8. The Future of Advice: Advisors Vs Technology

Key Findings

Even Wealthy Investors face an advisory gap

Under Advised more likely to be female Investors with lower levels of wealth and income

Even Confident DIYers could benefit from guidance services

Opportunities exist because advisors are considered as the best source of information

Cost, complexity and self-belief the three main barriers to be overcome

Advisory firms need to exploit online tools or potentially lose Investors

Fund platforms are a key threat but also an opportunity

The Online challenge/opportunity may be even larger

Use of online services and sites is growing

What is the potential for a Robo-advice service?

9. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Barclays

Intrinsic

Prudential

St James's Place

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f6gtvv/united_kingdom?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005517/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Investment Banking