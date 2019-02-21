The module was developed by Insolight, a spin-off of Switzerland's École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne. The panel is based on tiny solar cells usually used for spaceflight applications and the limited amount used in the module makes it close to mass production, its creators claim.Swiss start-up Insolight - founded by three researchers from the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) - has developed a new concentrating PV panel for residential application which is said to be standardized for mass production. According to the researchers, the module has a conversion efficiency of 29% ...

