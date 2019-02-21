MxL1500 and MxL1600 are the industry's first single-chip Quad-RF transceivers to support all RAN air interface standards from 2G to 5G including MC-GSM

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS - MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced its next-generation MxL1500 and MxL1600 Quad-RF transceiver solutions for Radio Access Networks (RAN).

Based upon MaxLinear's innovative RF architecture and CMOS process capabilities, the MxL1500 and MxL1600 are new industry-leading transceiver platforms that enable base station designers to simplify and accelerate their development of next-generation radios. As single-chip Quad-RF transceivers, MxL1500 and MxL1600 deliver the highest system integration, widest bandwidth, highest performance and broadest system flexibility on the market. Coupled with ultra-low power consumption, they are the new class-leaders in wireless infrastructure radios.

Key benefits of the MxL1500 and MxL1600 include:

Highest system integration of 4 transmitters, 4 receivers and up to 2 feedback receivers in a single device

Widest signal bandwidth of up to 400MHz, twice that of previous generation solutions

Lowest power consumption, up to 50% lower than competitive offerings

First single-chip Quad-RF transceivers to support all RAN air interface standards from 2G to 5G including MC-GSM

First Quad-RF transceivers to support the new JESD204C system interface, enabling more efficient and lower cost system interconnect

The MxL1500 transceiver family is the industry's lowest power solution optimized for Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) active antenna system (AAS) applications. It supports 3G/4G/5G air interface performance for signal bandwidths up to 200MHz. The MxL1600 family further extends this performance to support air interfaces from 2G to 5G with signal bandwidths up to 400MHz, delivering the most highly integrated and lowest power solution for multi-band Multi-Standard Radios (MSR). The MxL1500 and MxL1600 transceiver families are pin and software compatible so product design teams can quickly and efficiently leverage their development investment across all their RAN product platforms.

"Mobile network operators are eager to roll out new dense 4G and 5G radio networks that will efficiently deliver higher capacity through new technologies like MIMO, beamforming and multi-band," said Gerry Leavey, MaxLinear Director of Marketing, Wireless Infrastructure Group. "In turn, wireless infrastructure vendors are challenged to supply highly integrated radio solutions for these new network deployments within key practical size, weight, power consumption and cost constraints. With the MxL1500 and MxL1600 Quad-RF families, MaxLinear has delivered a leadership transceiver portfolio that helps vendors rapidly and efficiently deliver cutting-edge AAS and multi-band multi-RAT macrocell radios within these constraints."

"5G Massive MIMO radio systems stretch the limits of technical feasibility for semiconductor radio solutions. Compact, modular integration of 64 or more RF transceivers presents major system challenges and power efficiency becomes critical due to thermal performance requirements in the field," said Joe Madden, Founder and President, Mobile Experts Inc. "Highly integrated transceiver solutions, such as the MxL1500 and MxL1600, are key to meeting the power consumption, size, performance and cost requirements of 5G Massive MIMO radios."

The MxL1500 and MxL1600 will be sampling to early-engagement customers in 2Q19. MaxLinear will be conducting briefings on its next-generation Wireless Access and Backhaul solutions at MaxLinear's booth at Mobile World Congress, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stand A64MR from February 22-28, 2019. For an appointment, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.

