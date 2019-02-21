MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS - MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, will showcase its latest Wireless Access RF solutions along with its broad and unique portfolio aimed at enabling next generation 5G networks at the GSMA Mobile World Congress exhibition in Barcelona Spain from February 22-28, 2019.

Over the next several years, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the globe will be deploying advanced 5G networks to scale capacity and to support advanced services enabled by 5G technologies. Critical to the success of the worldwide 5G buildout is the availability of advanced solutions that address key challenges associated with next-generation wireless network infrastructure and services. To help solve these challenges, MaxLinear has developed a portfolio of innovative semiconductor building blocks targeting 5G infrastructure solutions in the areas of Radio Access deployment and capacity upgrade, wireless backhaul to the Core Network, power management for high-performance infrastructure equipment, and "last meter" deployment of 5G Fixed Wireless Broadband services.

High-Performance RF Solutions for 5G Active Antenna Systems

Radio networks supporting 5G and LTE-Advanced services are embracing Active Antenna Systems (AAS) with massive-MIMO and 3D beamforming capabilities to boost their efficiency of spectrum resource usage and maximize available over-the-air capacity. AAS systems incorporate several antenna elements into a compact antenna structure, which combined with the wide radio bandwidths of 5G, creates key challenges in terms of integration, power efficiency, and scalable radio performance. Network operators face similar power and bandwidth challenges to deploy advanced Multi-RAT Macro (MRM) radio head solutions that support legacy cellular standards (GSM, 3G, LTE etc.) in addition to 5G capabilities.

MaxLinear's just-launched MxL1500 and MxL1600 Wireless Access RF solutions deliver the integration, performance, and efficiency required by next-generation, high-capacity AAS and MRM radio systems. These advanced building blocks offer a highly-integrated Quad-RF engine, support up to 400MHz Tx bandwidth and feature class-leading power consumption.

Leadership Modem and RF Solutions for 5G RAN Wireless Backhaul

With the deployment of next generation 5G New Radio (NR) networks in wide-bandwidth millimeter-wave spectrum, high-performance backhaul solutions are critical to supporting Gigabit-class throughput and massive over-the-air capacity available through 5G NR. MaxLinear's newest generation of wireless backhaul solutions, the MxL85650/MxL85110 modems and MxL1105 RF transceiver, provide a complete, high-performance wireless backhaul solution with fiber-like throughput for 5G RAN infrastructure in both microwave and millimeter-wave spectrums. The solution supports up to 20Gbps link capacity with advanced features including 2GHz ultra-wideband channels, high-order modulation, and channel aggregation. MaxLinear wireless backhaul solutions also provide scalability up to E-band frequencies (57-86GHz) to enable MSOs to both upgrade existing wireless backhaul assets and undertake new wireless backhaul deployment for 5G RAN as spectrum availability allows.

Power Solutions for 5G Infrastructure

5G infrastructure equipment requires high-performance, energy-efficient power solutions to support dynamic, high-demand equipment workloads and high-efficiency operation to minimize thermal management challenges and operational costs. MaxLinear provides a broad portfolio of power management and power delivery solutions for infrastructure, enterprise, and data center applications that provide board area savings, high-efficiency operation and exceptional thermal performance for demanding 5G infrastructure applications.

Solving the "Last Meter" Challenge for 5G Fixed Wireless Broadband Services

5G New Radio in millimeter-wave spectrum is turbocharging the deployment of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, offering MSOs the ability to create new revenue streams by providing wireline-class broadband speeds to homes without the need for a physical broadband line installation. However, higher-frequency cellular radio signals, such as those in 3.0 to 4.9GHz cellular bands and millimeter-wave bands, are known to have problems penetrating building structures. This limitation creates a "last-meter" challenge to bridge the 5G FWA services from outside to inside the home. Until now, this problem has typically been addressed through a professional installation process which requires drilling through the wall of the building. Creating this physical connection is often impractical, cost- and labor- intensive, and considered undesirable by customers and building owners. MaxLinear's AirPHY technology is an innovative solution to the "last-meter" problem. AirPHY provides a completely wireless, robust, point-to-point, multi-gigabit link capable of penetrating commonly used building materials, including concrete, wood, brick, and low-E glass. By utilizing advanced wireless communication technology, AirPHY helps MSOs to accelerate 5G FWA uptake by minimizing on-premise service time or even allowing consumers to perform self-installation, thereby eliminating the need for a truck roll or service call to the home for new service installations.

"MaxLinear is bringing to market cutting-edge radio, modem, and power solutions that solve key challenges faced in 5G infrastructure devices and new 5G service rollouts," said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear's Wireless Infrastructure Group. "With our advanced semiconductor platforms, we enable our customers to bring innovative infrastructure solutions to market that address new challenges and opportunities associated with the global 5G rollout."

MaxLinear will be conducting briefings on its next-generation solutions portfolio for 5G infrastructure devices at MaxLinear's meeting space at Mobile World Congress, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stand A64MR from February 22-28, 2019. For an appointment, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, industry trends, anticipated product performance and functionality, and trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear's wireless access RF solutions and MaxLinear's portfolio aimed at enabling next generation 5G networks, including but not limited to potential market opportunities, functionality, and the benefits of use of MaxLinear's products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will be," "will," "expected," "anticipate," "continue," or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005312/en/

Contacts:

MaxLinear, Inc. Press Contact:

Debbie Brandenburg

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: +1 669-265-6083

dbrandenburg@maxlinear.com



MaxLinear, Inc. Corporate Contact:

Brendan Walsh

Vice President, Wireless Infrastructure Group

Tel: +1 760-692-0711

wireless@maxlinear.com