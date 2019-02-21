Joint solution integrates MaxLinear's AirPHY gigabit wireless transceiver with SWR Technology's scalable 20W-35W wireless power module into a compact 8cm square form factor

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS - MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, and SWR Technology, an innovative supplier of mid-distance wireless power solutions for smart devices, today announced a new system solution that can deliver more than 1Gbps symmetrical data rate and up to 35W wireless power through triple-silver-coated low-emissivity (low-e) glass windows up to 35mm thick.

The new design allows 5G fixed wireless broadband (FWB) service providers to deploy gigabit broadband speeds using mmWave spectrum. With this solution, consumers can self-install small indoor/outdoor devices in the corner of a window, without drilling holes, without running new cables, and without needing a professional installation. The small, low-profile form factor enables aesthetically pleasing designs that will not obstruct views through the window.

The SWR Technology's 2122N wireless power module uses its proprietary High Tolerance Resonance Transfer technology to transmit 20 Watts of power through standard or triple-silver-coated low-e glass up to 35mm thick. Future versions of the SWR module will support up to 35 Watts of wireless power with the same form-factor design. The SWR power modules are the first to address the challenges of dynamic load changes associated with 5G modems in an industry leading form-factor.

Gigabit symmetrical data transfer is accomplished with the MaxLinear MxL210x "AirPHY" transceiver. AirPHY operates over a wide frequency range and transmits at extremely low power, below the FCC's radiated emissions limits. In addition to low-e window penetration, AirPHY can penetrate solid structural walls up to 1m thick.

"MaxLinear is relentlessly focused on solving the technology challenges of delivering gigabit fixed wireless broadband services into the home," said Will Torgerson, Vice President General Manager of MaxLinear's Broadband Group. "With SWR's complimentary wireless power module in an industry leading form-factor, we can now offer an elegant solution with AirPHY targeting through-window applications and accelerate the time-to-market for our customers."

"SWR Technology prides itself in providing the first wireless power solution that can handle dynamic load changes associated with 5G modems. Our future proof solution is available in a range of power capabilities in the same industry leading form-factor so our customers can easily upgrade as 5G modem roadmaps progress," said Shengming Shan, CEO of SWR Technology. "We are very pleased to partner with MaxLinear and see our customers benefit from this elegant wireless power data solution."

On Display at MWC 2019

The MaxLinear SWR Technology wireless power data solutions will be on display at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stand A64MR from February 22-28, 2019. For reservations, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.

About SWR Technology Inc.

SWR Technology Inc. is an innovative Mid-Distance Wireless Power solution provider for smart devices in the AIOT world. Its technology reduces battery usage for better care of the environment and changes the paradigm of how power is delivered in commercial, industry, or consumer applications. SWR Technology is headquartered in Fremont, California. For more information, please visit www.swrtec.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005313/en/

