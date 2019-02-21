MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS - MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, and Comcores ApS, a fast-growing specialized supplier of silicon intellectual property (SIP) for communication networks, today jointly announced the successful completion of JESD204C interoperability testing between MaxLinear's MxL1500 and MxL1600 Quad-RF transceiver solutions and Comcores' JESD204C IP-core.

The MxL1500 and MxL1600 are highly-integrated low-power consumption Quad-RF solutions for next-generation 5G Active Antenna System (AAS) and Macro applications. They are the industry's first commercially available RF transceiver solutions with a JESD204C interface to support the high bandwidth throughput of new 5G radio systems. JESD204C is a multi-lane, multi-gigabit serial interface for high-throughput digital communications between data converters and logic devices. MaxLinear's JESD204C conforming implementation is based upon best-in-class SerDes innovations and delivers industry-leading lane speeds of up to 32Gbps.

MaxLinear has performed extensive joint testing with Comcores to successfully confirm interoperability between the MxL1500/MxL1600 JESD204C interface and Comcores JESD204C IP-core. This ensures that new product designs using the Comcores JESD204C IP will interface seamlessly with MaxLinear's RF transceivers.

"Implementing high-speed JESD204C SerDes interconnect between RF transceivers and Digital Front End (DFE) ASICs or FPGAs has become a significant new design challenge for RF engineers delivering next-generation 5G radios," said Gerry Leavey, MaxLinear Director of Marketing, Wireless Infrastructure Group. "By guaranteeing interoperability in advance with a leading JESD204C IP partner like Comcores, MaxLinear is helping to facilitate the rapid development of right-first-time radio board designs based upon our MxL1500 and MxL1600 Quad-RF transceivers."

"Advanced IP solutions are critical to the design and testing of high-performance silicon solutions," said Thomas Noergaard, VP Sales and Marketing, Comcores ApS. "In working with leadership companies such as MaxLinear, Comcores is helping to accelerate delivery of advanced 5G solutions to market with reduced time and complexity."

MaxLinear will be conducting briefings on its next-generation Wireless Access and Backhaul solutions at MaxLinear's booth at Mobile World Congress, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stand A64MR from February 22-28, 2019. For an appointment, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.

About Comcores ApS

Comcores ApS is a world-class technology company delivering the most cost-effective and reliable IP cores for ASIC, FPGA and Embedded Systems. Our mission is to provide best in class quality components and design services to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors, and to drastically reduce product cost, risk, and time-to-market. Comcores is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark. For more information, please visit www.comcores.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality, or trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear's announcement of the completion of interoperability testing between MaxLinear's MxL1500 and MxL1600 and Comcores' JESD204C IP-core, including but not limited to potential market opportunities, functionality, and the benefits of use of MxL1500 and MxL1600. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent the availability of MxL1500 and MxL1600 will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "will be," "will," "expected," "anticipate," "continue," or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005314/en/

Contacts:

MaxLinear, Inc. Press Contact:

Debbie Brandenburg

Sr. Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: +1 669-265-6083

dbrandenburg@maxlinear.com

MaxLinear, Inc. Corporate Contact:

Gerry Leavey

Director of Marketing,

Wireless Infrastructure Group

Tel: +1 760-692-0711

wireless@maxlinear.com