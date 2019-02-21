Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890) ("Seoul"), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that it has concluded a patent infringement lawsuit seeking an injunction on the sales of certain LED product sold by Mouser Electronics ("Mouser"). The accused LED product was manufactured by Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. ("Everlight").

In February 2018, Seoul filed a patent infringement lawsuit with the Tokyo District Court, accusing the LED product manufactured by Everlight and sold by Mouser of infringing an LED patent of Seoul's affiliate. Mouser agreed not to export the accused Everlight LED product in Japan, and Seoul therefore agreed to withdraw the lawsuit.

The patented technology involved in this litigation serves to efficiently extract light emitted from the internal LED structure by attaching a light reflection structure to the LED chip, which would increase light extraction efficiency significantly.

Seoul has established hundreds of patents arising from this patented technology, which covers an LED module, package, chip, and epitaxial structure. This patented technology has been widely applied to mid-power LED products, such as lighting, automobiles, and mobile phones, whose power consumption is less than 1 W (watt).

Seoul has already obtained a judgment of injunction against certain Everlight LED products in Germany. In December 2018, the District Court of Düsseldorf rendered judgments in favor of SSC's infringement claims, including ordering an injunction against sales of the accused Everlight products. The Court also ordered to recall the accused Everlight products sold after July 13, 2012 from the distributor's commercial customers.

"In order to create a fair competition market, we will continue enforcement efforts to prevent manufacturers and distributors from selling suspected-infringing products," said Nam Ki-bum, sales and marketing executive vice president of Seoul. "We will continue our best efforts to develop essential technology that enables our customers to benefit from our technology innovation."

[A List of court judgments resolution made in favor Seoul against Everlight] Country Date Judgment U.K. 2018.02.14 Patent Court declared Everlight's patent invalid and ordered Everlight to pay approximately $1 million dollars in litigation costs to Seoul. Germany 2018.12.07 Mannheim Court ruled in favor of Seoul and ordered Everlight to bear the statutory costs of the court proceeding. This judgment became final because Everlight abandoned an appeal. Germany 2018.12.10 Mannheim Court dismissed Everlight's claim against a distributor of Seoul and ordered Everlight to bear the statutory costs of the court proceeding. This judgment became final because Everlight abandoned an appeal. Germany 2018.12.11 Düsseldorf Court issued a permanent injunction against sales of the accused Everlight products and ordered to recall the accused Everlight products sold after July 13, 2012 from its distributor's commercial customers as a first instance decision. Korea 2018.12.13 Patent Court declared the challenged claims of Everlight's patent invalid. This judgment became final because Everlight abandoned an appeal. Japan 2019. 1. 17. A Distributor of Everlight products agreed not to sell the accused Everlight product in Japan.

