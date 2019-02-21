Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - 29 March 2019 Redemption Facility Details

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

(An authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI: 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

29 March 2019 Redemption Facility Details

The Company confirms that the next Redemption Point will be 29 March 2019.If Shareholders are in any doubt about the action they should take, they should immediately consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser who (if they are taking advice inside the United Kingdom) is authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 or (if they are taking advice in a territory outside the United Kingdom) is an appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

Under the redemption terms announced on 17 December 2014, Shareholders may request redemptions at the 29 March 2019 Redemption Point of up to 5 per cent. of their holding of Ordinary Shares held at 28 September 2018 and held continuously at all times since that date, rounded down to the nearest whole number (the ''Basic Entitlement'') subject to an Exit Charge of 4%.

Shareholders are also entitled to request the redemption of Ordinary Shares in excess of their Basic Entitlement to the extent that other Shareholders redeem less than their Basic Entitlement or do not seek to redeem any of their Ordinary Shares at the 29 March 2019 Redemption Point (an "Excess Request"). However, the Exit Charge on Excess Requests will be the rolling average 90 day discount, subject to an Exit Charge cap of 10%*.

The details and timetable relating to the 29 March 2019 Redemption Point are summarised in the table below:

Redemption Point: 5.00pm on Friday, 29 March 2019 Exit Charge: - 4% on redemptions under the Basic Entitlement

- Rolling 90 day average discount, calculated in accordance with the Company's existing discount control mechanism, subject to an Exit Charge cap of 10% for Excess Requests* Limit on total redemptions: 5% of the issued capital at the Redemption Point First date for receipt of redemption requests (20 days prior to Redemption Point): Friday, 8 March 2019 Last date for receipt of redemption requests (10 days prior to Redemption Point): 3.00pm on Tuesday, 19 March 2019

*Please note that, based on current discount levels, the Exit Charge for Excess Requests is likely to be higher than the Exit Charge for the Basic Entitlement.

Copies of the redemption request form can be obtained from the Company's website http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited/literature.

Copies of the Circulars dated 30 November 2010 and 22 February 2013 (the "Circulars") can also be found on the Company's website.

Further details of the redemption facility process can be found in the Circulars in addition to the announcement released by the Company on 17 December 2014.

Enquiries:

