Global fleet of bulk carriers sailing with MACS3 to increase with addition by Lepta Shipping

Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for cargo and vessel performance and compliance, today announced it will equip a series of nine new build 82,000 dtw bulk carriers with the dedicated bulk version of MACS3 loading computer. The vessels are currently being built at Yangzijiang shipyard, China, and will be delivered between July 2019 and April 2020 to the Liberia-registered ship owner Lepta Shipping, a subsidiary of Mitsui. Shanghai-based design experts CS Marine Technology have designed the vessel, which has seven cargo holds to load heavy cargo as per class notification by the Japanese classification society Class NK. The vessels are going to operate under the Panama flag.

Beside a wide range of calculations related to hydrostatics, intact stability, longitudinal and local strength, the MACS3 bulk carrier version provides dedicated functionalities required to load and unload varying solid-bulk cargoes with consideration for hatch cover handling and safe transport of cargo. Such solid bulk cargo includes ore, coal, grain, steel coil and logs or cargo falling under the IMSBC code category risk group C like nickel ore, iron ore fines or bauxite. In addition, the loading instrument offers guidance on loading sequences and stowage, ballast-water distribution, and grounding scenarios.

"Taking into account that cargo failure and grounding are one of the main sources of bulk carrier incidents, carefully planning and controlling cargo and ballasting operations is vital to ensure seaworthiness and the efficient and safe transport of various types of bulk cargo," says Martin Bardi, Vice President, XVELA Global Sales and Head of Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions. "Since MACS3 is approved by the world's leading classification societies, both ships crews and planners can rely on the instrument to help them adhere to current IMO regulations, and obtain regular updates on dangerous goods."

MACS3 loading computer was established in 1984 as Seacos loading computer. It owns a worldwide unique ship library of more than 4,500 container vessel profiles and more than 1,500 vessel profiles of various vessel types including bulk carriers, multi-purpose vessels, tankers, roro and offshore vessels.

The MACS3 loading computer for bulk carriers is a tool that incorporates the highest standard of safety. This is evident through its approval by worldwide leading classification societies such as ClassNK, CCS, DNVGL, Lloyds Register, Bureau Veritas, ABS, etc., along with the integration of its dangerous goods module for bulk carrier with complete IMSBC code that provides guidance for segregation and handling instructions. Furthermore, the steel coil module supports the load of steel coils in holds by checking bottom strength including dunnage.

The MACS3 bulk carrier fleet is now utilized aboard more than 500 vessels.

For more information please visit www.navis.com/en/products/carrier-vessel-solutions/macs3/

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totaled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

