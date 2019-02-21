NETSCOUT's InfiniStreamNG Smart Data Platform Delivers Visibility for Cloud, Network or Service

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), today announced support for the entire 5G life cycle including planning, rollout, and optimization. Through the availability of its InfiniStreamNG (ISNG) Smart Data platform, NETSCOUT provides a carrier-grade solution that delivers visibility for cloud and network infrastructures and next-generation services.

Designed for the cloud, the ISNG Smart Data platform allows carriers to overcome 5G transformation challenges, assure new virtual infrastructures and deploy next-generation services. NETSCOUT's Smart Data provides unified, precise and early visibility into the risks to applications and services while addressing technology borders formed within the modern hyper-converged, hybrid cloud environment.

"Our customers must be ready to compete in this 5G world with NFV-ready monitoring solutions for new services including IoT that are running in the edge-cloud," said Bruce Kelley, senior vice president, chief technology officer, NETSCOUT. "These new services demand Visibility Without Borders, which translates into having a consistent and precise view into the health and performance of service levels. This gives service providers visibility across complex environments, including virtual and physical resources, making it possible for service providers to effectively plan for, launch, and operationalize 5G offerings with confidence."

Planning for 5G

Some of NETSCOUT's largest customers are currently using technical innovations with NETSCOUT 5G propagation modeling for planning and optimizing 5G services. This approach provides carriers with 5G millimeter wave RF coverage maps, helping to quickly and efficiently pinpoint cell deployment.

Launching 5G Services

Thelatest release of the ISNG 5G solution is 3GPP Release 15 compliant, with support for non-standalone 5G networks, end-to end, with or without Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS). ISNG provides continuity for existing services by providing monitoring, visibility, and troubleshooting for 4G LTE/5G New Radio (NR) deployment options with or without CUPS. The solution supports virtualization of the mobile network with orchestration, edge-cloud and network slicing, providing carriers with visibility across their complex, hybrid network.

Operationalizing and Maintaining 5G Networks

Because Smart Data is available from ISNG, carriers now have multi-generational networking data, including visibility into the 5G customer experience. With NETSCOUT's approach of Visibility Without Borders, carriers can ensure accurate metrics from subscriber wire data and network performance for 5G services for the full lifecycle from pre-launch, to launch, to operations.

Mobile World Congress 2019

Exhibiting at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 25-28, 2019, NETSCOUT will be demonstrating how it helps service providers achieve Visibility Without Borders to effectively plan for, launch and operationalize 5G offerings in Hall 1, Stand 1D70.

