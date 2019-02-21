PubMatic, Inc.: PubMatic Launches OpenBid, Bringing Full Strength of Programmatic Monetization to the Mobile App Environment

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media future, today announced the launch of OpenBid, a breakthrough programmatic-first solution that provides app publishers and developers with a gateway to programmatic demand and brand ad budgets.

Consumers globally are increasingly interacting with media via mobile devices, and many brand advertisers are turning to in-app advertising to reach this highly-engaged audience. Many are focusing their budgets on automated buying channels such as the open exchange and private marketplaces, with over 90 percent of global media buyers planning to increase their programmatic direct in-app budgets in 2019 (Forrester Consulting). However, many app developers have been unable to fully capitalize on the growing interest from brand advertisers as they rely on legacy mobile mediation partners that do not have the expertise or deep access to programmatic budgets.

OpenBid offers mobile app developers the full potential of the growing programmatic opportunity. PubMatic leveraged its strategic relationships with over 200 demand sources - including preferred, supply path optimization (SPO) deals - to provide app developers with unparalleled access to programmatic demand. The company's deep expertise in header bidding innovation and advanced programmatic direct deal models delivers the efficiency and performance of unified auctions in a single SDK.

Historically, managing multiple demand partners has been a manual process that requires software engineering resources, changes to the application, and submission to the App Store or Google Play. Alternatively, this lightweight solution eliminates many of these obstacles by enabling access to incremental demand via cloud-based partner management that occurs within PubMatic's infrastructure.

"Waterfall-based monetization solutions that are still prevalent in-app have become almost obsolete across the web," said Evan Simeone, SVP product management of PubMatic. "OpenBid is a programmatic-first SDK that is optimized for improved user experience and offers increased competition for app inventory. Flattening the waterfall with header bidding and real-time pricing data helps publishers grow yield and revenue, above and beyond demand from current mediation partners. By providing the full benefits of programmatic, we can empower app developers with superior monetization opportunities."

As a leading omni-channel SSP, PubMatic is capitalizing on the breadth and depth of its programmatic platform and expertise in header bidding to provide solutions for the mobile app environment.

"PubMatic is a leader in the programmatic space, and we're looking forward to their offering opening up more optimized ad demand for developers and supply inventory for advertisers seeking to reach targeted, engaged, responsive audiences in mobile games and apps," said Matt Barash, VP of Strategy & Business Development of AdColony. "We're excited to partner with PubMatic, as we continue to offer innovative solutions for monetizing app publishers and developers."

To learn more, please visit https://pubmatic.com/products/openbid .

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic's publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing over 12 trillion advertiser bids per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory. Since 2006, PubMatic's focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide.

PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Blast PR

pubmatic@blastpr.com