Qrons Inc.: Qrons Retains Investment Banking Firm Network1 Financial Securities Inc.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Qrons Inc. (OTC PINK: QRON) ("Qrons" or the "Company"), an emerging biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-synthetic hydrogel- based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on treating traumatic brain injuries ("TBIs"), both concussions and penetrating injuries , announced today that it has retained investment banking firm Network1 Securities Inc. ("Network1") as its Capital Markets Advisory and Investment Banking firm.

Network1 will act as Qrons' Advisor and Banker in connection with the overall management of its recent OTC listing, including the functions of capital raising, investor management, and guidance and support for a possible uplisting to a major exchange when appropriate.

Jonah Meer, CEO of Qrons, stated, "We chose Network1 based on its demonstrated expertise and success in helping early stage life science companies move through their growth stages from a capital markets perspective, and attain listing on a national exchange".

"We are very pleased to have been chosen for this assignment," said Robert Giordano, Managing Director of Investment Banking for Network1 Financial Securities Inc. "Their novel stem cell-based technology has the potential to effectuate breakthrough therapeutic solutions for both concussions and penetrating TBIs, and this potential, as well as the Company's intent to secure a listing on a national exchange as soon as possible are essential criteria in our selection process of emerging life science companies to engage with."

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the Company is a publicly traded emerging biotechnology company developing advanced cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on traumatic brain injuries and concussion. The Company has two product candidates for treating TBIs, both integrating proprietary, modified mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and smart synthetic material QS100™ an injury specific, 3D printable, implantable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel, to treat penetrating brain injuries and QS200™ an injectable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel for the treatment of diffused injuries commonly referred to as concussions. The Company entered into a license and research funding agreement ("License Agreement") and related service agreements with Ariel University R&D Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariel University, based in Ariel, Israel. In consideration for payments under the License Agreement, the Company

received an exclusive worldwide royalty-bearing license in Ariel patents and know-how to develop and commercialize products for neuronal tissue regeneration and/or repair, resulting from Ariel's research or technology or the Company's research funding. The Company entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Dartmouth College funding further research with Professor Chenfeng Ke and his team at the Chemistry Department, aiming to develop innovative 3D printable, biocompatible advanced materials. The Company is negotiating, a worldwide, royalty-bearing, exclusive license with Dartmouth for Professor Ke's 3D printable materials in the field of human and animal health. Please visit http://www.qrons.com .

About Network1 Financial Securities Inc.

Registered with FINRA since 1983, Network1 has its corporate headquarters in Red Bank New Jersey, its institutional placement office in downtown Manhattan and several retail distribution offices in and around the metropolitan New York area. It provides a full complement of services to institution/retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. More specifically it has successfully completed a number of NASDAQ based IPO's which in many cases have included a private placement prior to the IPO. For more information, please visit: http:// www . network1.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting the Company's business including increased competition; the ability of the Company to expand its operations, to attract and retain qualified professionals, technological obsolescence; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings.

The OTC Markets Inc has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

