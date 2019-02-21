"AW3D Telecom for 5G" Now Available

NTT DATA (TOKYO:9613), a leading IT services provider, announced today its launch of "AW3D Telecom for 5G," an advanced 3D digital map package that leverages high-quality satellite imagery for the planning of fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks, effective immediately. AW3D for 5G is expected to be used by telecom carriers, network vendors and IoT companies engaged in businesses involving 5G networks.

Commercial 5G services via fixed wireless access networks launched in the USA in 2018 and will begin operating in Japan, South Korea, the UK and Australia in 2019. Accurate 3D models are crucial for designing 5G networks, which use millimeter-spectrum waves that are highly sensitive to interference from natural and manmade objects. Buildings, trees, bridges, flyover roads, etc. need to be expressed precisely in 3D models and incorporated in network-planning software. Highly accurate and detailed 3D digital maps also support on-sight investigations and the optimal placement and tuning of network infrastructure.

NTT DATA, a leading provider of global elevation data with its AW3D series, has designed AW3D Telecom for 5G to work seamlessly with standard wireless network design software used widely for radio frequency (RF) simulation purposes. It expresses buildings, trees, bridges and other objects in vector format and digital elevation models are offered with 1m- or 2m-resolution in raster format.

The new solution incorporates NTT DATA's multi-view technology, which uses more than 10 images to calculate each elevation and an advanced machine-learning algorithm supported by artificial intelligence (AI) for image processing. It enables the capture of detailed objects, such as structures on building roofs and individual trees on streets, to build advanced datasets for highly precise 5G planning.

"3D models are vital for designing and implementing 5G infrastructure by mobile carriers and other wireless network operators," said Katsuichi Sonoda, vice president and head of NTT DATA's Social Infrastructure Solution Sector. "Our advanced dataset is specialized for designing 5G networks, which will help these companies optimize their infrastructure investments and accelerate 5G deployments worldwide."

In the future, NTT DATA will expand the market for AW3D Telecom for 5G to companies offering IoT, autonomous driving, drones and virtual reality products and services that depend on 5G networks. NTT DATA will provide such companies with complete solutions to help them develop more sustainable and future-proof businesses and expand their use of geospatial information in new markets.

Data Layers of AW3D Telecom for 5G Data type Data layer Comment 3D polygon Building, trees, bridges, etc. 3D vector model expresses shapes and heights of objects Digital

elevation

model Clutter, digital land use (DLU) Land-use classification map for analysis of radio propagation and deviation. Digital height model (DHM) Height model in raster format ("2.5D model") Digital terrain model (DTM) Bare-earth elevation model without building, etc. heights

Specifications of AW3D Telecom for 5G Item Resolution Horizontal

accuracy Vertical

accuracy Data format Target area Minimum

size 3D polygon data 2m 1m to 2m TAB or SHP Any 5G deployment area, including urban 25km2 Raster data 1m or 2m BIL, MRR, or BIN Base map from 2.5m SHP, etc.

About AW3D

AW3D is the world's most precise, pre-produced global digital elevation model covering all land spaces with 5-meter resolution, developed and sold jointly with the Remote Sensing Technology Center of Japan (RESTEC). AW3D has been used in over 800 projects in more than 100 countries across the globe mainly in emerging countries in Asia and Africa, contributing to infrastructure, disaster prevention and much more.

For more information, visit http://www.aw3d.jp/en/.

"AW3D" is a registered trademark of NTT DATA and RESTEC in Japan, and a registered trademark of NTT DATA in Europe (EUTM) and the United States.

About NTT DATA Corporation

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

