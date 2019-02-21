Neonode to Report 2018 Financial Results on March 7, 2019

Conference call on March 7, 2019 at 10AM EST/4PM CET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc., (NASDAQ: NEON), the Optical Interactive Sensing Technology Company, announced today that it will release financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday March 7, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday March 7, 2019 at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Hakan Persson, CEO, Lars Lindqvist, CFO and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in number for the conference call is toll-free: (877) 539-0733 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (678) 607-2005 (international). To access the call all participants must use the following Conference ID: #3089216. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1942509-1/07C61E53E0FE2B374B93B3EA0C557784

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 30 days after the call's completion - 3/7/2019 (13:00PM EST) to 4/7/2019 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these Dial-In Numbers (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406, and the Conference ID #3089216.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

Email: david.brunton@neonode.com

CFO

Lars Lindqvist

E-mail: lars.lindqvist@neonode.com

