Upon request by the issuer, long name and long symbol for instrument issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change. The change will be valid as of February 22, 2019. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN New Long Name New Long Symbol ---------------------------------------------------------- GB00BG5VPV57 BEAR SOCKER X12 AVA 3 BEAR SOCKER X12 AVA 3 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB