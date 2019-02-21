Ultivue, a developer of tissue biomarker identification and quantification assays for pathology and translational research labs, today announced that it has expanded its commercial footprint with a wholly-owned European subsidiary and appointed Luigi Pirovano as General Manager. Mr. Pirovano is an international executive with significant experience managing European Diagnostics and Life Science operations and will be responsible for managing the new subsidiary, Ultivue EMEA Srl, located in Milan, Italy.

"The establishment of a European subsidiary provides an excellent structure to support Ultivue's expanded commercial activities across Europe and engage deeply and efficiently with the biomedical community," said Philippe Mourere, Ultivue's Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. "Ultivue will capitalize on Luigi's demonstrated success leading both Life Science and Diagnostics activities to continue driving strong execution of its business plan."

Luigi Pirovano has more than 30 years of experience in regulatory, business development, commercial operations and general management activities. Prior to joining Ultivue, Mr. Pirovano held various senior management roles in Europe, most recently as Managing Director for Advanced Cell Diagnostics acquired by Bio-techne in 2016 and for Panomics Inc., acquired by Affymetrix in 2008. Prior to that, Mr. Pirovano served for over 20 years as Managing Director for Italy at Bio Rad Laboratories, a global developer of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets.

"Ultivue EMEA is a fully operating organization with direct scientific and commercial presence in UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Italy. I am delighted to lead Ultivue's activities in Europe, and together with the outstanding European team already in place, I am fully committed to delivering excellent support and user experience to our customers and scientific collaborators," stated Luigi Pirovano, General Manager Ultivue EMEA.

Ultivue EMEA welcomes the opportunity to meet with the biomedical community at the upcoming Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress in London, UK from March 14 to 15, 2019.

About Ultivue

By developing a single set of novel, proprietary reagents used both for biomarker discovery (higher content, low throughput) and translational use (lower content, high throughput), Ultivue is connecting the insights gained from research directly into the pathology lab. Ultivue's UltiMapper multiplexed assays applied to tissue biopsy samples enable simultaneous quantitation of multiple biomarkers with sub-cellular spatial resolution and fit completely within traditional IHC workflows. Translational and clinical researchers leverage UltiMapper assays to elucidate complex biology and demonstrate their clinical utility as precision medicine research tools. Ultivue is expanding its UltiMapper assay product portfolio and menu of contract research services to provide a comprehensive set of personalized medicine solutions for oncology research and focus in other therapeutic research areas.

Ultivue is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.ultivue.com

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005252/en/

Contacts:

Louis Levy

+1-617-945-2662

contact@ultivue.com