Turpentine Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 6.0% by the End of 2028

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpentine sales are expected to surpass 400 KT in 2019, and will record a 4.6% Y-o-Y growth over 2018, according to a recent study of Future Market Insights (FMI). Fragrance manufacturers, followed by cosmetics companies, continue to account for maximum volume sales of turpentine. As the focus on bio-based products intensifies with rising sustainability quotient, the demand for turpentine is most likely to thrive at a robust pace over the coming years.

The report opines that consistently high demand for alpha & beta pinene, limonine, and a few other popular aromatic compounds will remain the key booster to highest turpentine consumption by fragrance manufacturing companies. Fragrance applications currently account for more than 40% of total consumption volume of turpentine. Besides cosmetics, which is the second most sought after application of turpentine, paints and coatings industry is also likely to develop a consumer market for turpentine in coming years - particularly in Asia Pacific.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8968

Demand-supply Imbalance Restricting Developed Regional Markets

With falling production of gum turpentine in developed regional markets, manufacturers of turpentine based in North America and Europe continue to face price volatility and subsequently, the demand-supply imbalance. Developed markets majorly rely on turpentine imports and FMI envisages that pricing and supply uncertainly has been compelling manufacturers to shift to turpentine alternatives. This scenario is further complicated by the labor intensive production process of turpentine, which will remain the key challenges limiting revenue growth of turpentine market.

Production-wise, China, Brazil, and Indonesia continue to lead turpentine landscape, according to the report. Escalating number of large-scale processing facilities and increasing pine tapping activities have underpinned the development of a key production and consumer market for turpentine in East Asia. On the other side, prominent countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia are creating a highly favorable scenario for turpentine production and export, in South Asian region. In addition to widespread availability of pine forests and relatively economic labor, China's strong industrial base is upholding the most attractive market position for East Asia. Flourishing cosmetics and personal care industry is also accelerating consumption of turpentine in this region.

Preview Analysis of Turpentine Market Segmented by (Application - Cosmetics, Fragrance, Food, Paints and Coatings & Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/turpentine-market

Top 10-12 players collectively account for 30-35% share in the global turpentine market. FMI's report tracks some of the most prominent active partakers in the competition analysis, some of which include PT. Naval Overseas, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals Ltd., Punjab Rosin and Chemicals Works, Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals Co., Ltd., Forestar Chemical Co., Ltd., Deqing Yinlong Industrial Co., Ltd., Deqing Jiyuan synthetic Resin Co., Ltd., Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd, CV. Indonesia Pinus, Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Co., Ltd., EURO-YSER., and Vinhconship Group. While a majority of companies operating in the competitive landscape of turpentine market are prioritizing gum turpentine production expansion, the report expects most of investments in developing Asian and African countries.

FMI tracks turpentine market performance during the 10-year forecast period and anticipates around 6% CAGR for the consumption volume during 2018-2028. For additional insights, reach out to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8968

More from Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Intelligence:

Mining Collectors Market Import Export Scenario - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2027

Mercury Market Analysis - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

Aluminium Chloride Market Analysis - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016-2026

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44 (0) 20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Market Research Blog

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com