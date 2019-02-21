Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market to Reach a Market Size of $714.4 Million by 2024 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market, published by KBV research, The Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market size is expected to reach $714.4 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The factors that drive the growth of the implantable cardiac monitors market are technological advancements in cardiac monitor devices such as miniaturization and easier implant procedures, growing demand for implantable cardiac monitors to continuously monitor heart to detect cardiac arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation.

The North America market would dominate the Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Market by Region by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % during the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement policies and prominent market players operating in the region are the factors that drive the market growth herein. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2018 - 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during (2018 - 2024).

Access Full Report: https://www.kbvresearch.com/implantable-cardiac-monitors-market/

The Hospitals market dominated the Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User 2017 and would grow at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2018 - 2024). Cardiac centers & clinics segment would grow high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is due to advantages of cardiac centers & clinics such as limited stay after surgical procedures and cost-effective treatments for cardiac related ailments.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Abiomed, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Reliant Heart, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Berlin Heart GmbH, Schiller AG, Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market Segmentation

By Indication

Cardiac Arrhythmias

Atrial Fibrillation

Epilepsy & Unexplained falls

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Cardiac Center & Clinics

By Geography

-North America

o US

oCanada

oMexico

o Rest of North America

-Europe

oGermany

o UK

oFrance

oRussia

oSpain

oItaly

o Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oSouth Korea

oSingapore

oMalaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- LAMEA

oBrazil

oArgentina

o UAE

oSaudi Arabia

oSouth Africa

oNigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Abiomed, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Reliant Heart, Inc.

Astellas Pharma inc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Schiller AG

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

Cardiac Pacemakers Market

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Neurovascular Devices Market

Ventricular Assist Devices Market

About Us:

Knowledge Based Value Research is a global brand and consulting firm serving all kinds of business verticals, government and non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profit organizations. Our motto is to extend our services that will have a lasting impact on our clients who trust us with their business goals.

Our aim is to transform and customize our services to address the fast changing business needs of our clients. With innovative methods, we seek to empower our research tools with new capabilities that would eventually bring about customer delight, as we understand that businesses evolve.

Contacts:

Mr. Alan D'Souza

KBV Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1407

New York, N.Y. 10001

United States (U.S)

Tel: +1 (646) 661-6066

Email: query@kbvresearch.com