wallstreetnation.com: Blockchain: Three Top Stocks Benefiting from Frictionless Payments

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Blockchain has quickly become the most disruptive technology in the world.

The higher processing speeds, data protection, and the decentralized nature of the ecosystem is already transforming multi-billion-dollar industries, including agriculture, food tracking, real estate, finance, e-commerce and retail, and even medicine.

"Its impact at retail will have a major impact on making it much easier and faster for consumer transactions both on and off-line," says Retail Dive. "The decentralized aspect of blockchain technology will also usher in new types of customer loyalty programs than can be utilized across a global marketplace."

It's reducing transaction costs by removing intermediaries, increasing transaction speeds, transactional transparency and trust, and ensuring data quality and accuracy. No wonder governments and corporations have only begun to shift toward blockchain which allows them to operate without friction and to operate much more smoothly.

Along the way, the blockchain story is creating sizable opportunities for several companies, including NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC)(OTC PINK: NTTCF), Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), and Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA).

Next-generation online payment processing platform, NetCents Technology (NC)(NTTCF) for example just released its Zero Confirmation and Risk Analysis technology that can guarantees cryptocurrency transactions before they are can even be confirmed on the blockchain.

"The delay in transaction approval is the biggest hurdle for card present, retail merchant and partner adoption. As it is right now, there is a delay for all cryptocurrency transactions, opening a window for transactions to timeout, fraud, and double spending," stated Clayton Moore , CEO of NetCents Technology. "The launch of this technology lines up with our POS and terminal integration and rollout. Being integrated with companies like Oracle and PAX, who alone has over 26 million terminals, the delay at the point of sale was something that we knew we needed to eliminate to instill confidence for retail merchants to begin accepting cryptocurrency and avoid transaction delays for the consumer."

In addition, the company just entered into a five-year ISO/Reseller Agreement with Results by Design (RBD), which will deploy NetCents international crypto payment platform to financial institutions, merchant acquirers and card issuers.

Built on blockchain technology, Visa Inc.'s (V) B2B Connect helps simplify lengthy and friction-filled cross-border corporate payments by sending them over the Visa network from the bank of origin to the recipient bank. By doing so, the transactions are predictable and transparent, secure and trusted by all known transactional parties.

"The time has never been better for the global business community to take advantage of new payment technologies and improve some of the most fundamental processes needed to run their businesses," said Jim McCarthy, executive vice president, innovation and strategic partnerships, Visa Inc. in 2017. "We are developing our new solution to give our financial institution partners an efficient, transparent way for payments to be made across the world."

Mastercard Inc. (MA) also believes there's a need for payment systems that allow businesses to carry out B2B transactions more efficiently. That solution is blockchain, they note because it would allow data to be stored with easy accessibility.

According to a patent filed in mid-2018, the company noted, "The use of digital ledgers, such as blockchains, may further facilitate the services provided by such a platform, by enabling data to be stored clearly and in a format that is easily auditable by participating entities. In cases where ledgers like blockchains are used, the ledgers may be provided even more benefits as they may be immutable and resistant to tampering, which may further increase the reliability of such data."

