Seven Aces Limited a 2019 TSX Venture 50 Award Winner; Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2019 / Seven Aces Limited (the "Company" or "Aces") (TSX-V: ACES) is pleased to announce that Aces has been recognized in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ as one of the top performing companies in the diversified industries sector.

"We are honored to be recognized in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ for the second consecutive year. We view this as validation of our growth strategy through acquisitions. Last year, the Company achieved significant milestones; reduced our cost of capital, increased our debt facility for further acquisitions, closed additional acquisitions and Jamie Boyden's appointment to the COAM Advisory Board. These accomplishments have propelled us into 2019." said Manu K. Sekhri, Chief Executive Officer.

About TSX Venture 50™

The TSX Venture 50™ are the top 10 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, in each of the five major industry sectors - mining, oil & gas, clean technology & life sciences, diversified industries and technology - based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. All data was as of December 31, 2018.

About Seven Aces Limited

Seven Aces Limited (formerly known as Quantum International Income Corp.) is a gaming company, with a vision of building a diversified portfolio of world class gaming operations. The Corporation looks to enhance shareholder value by growing organically and through acquisitions. Currently, the Corporation is the largest route operator of skill-based gaming machines in the State of Georgia, United States of America.

For more information about ACES is available online at www.quantumincomecorp.com.

For further information please contact Quantum:

Manish Grigo

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Tel. (416) 569-3292

manish@quantumincomecorp.com

Stephanie Lippa

Office Manager

Tel. (416) 477-3411

stephanie@quantumincomecorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Corporation's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Corporation believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: recognition in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ as validation of Aces's growth strategy through acquisitions; execution of growth and consolidation strategies in the Georgia gaming market; the accomplishments propelling the Company into 2019.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, Aces's ability to continuing to execute a growth strategy through acquisitions; and Aces's ability to generate higher margins and significant growth in cash flows. Although Aces has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Seven Aces Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/536323/Seven-Aces-Limited-a-2019-TSX-Venture-50TM-Award-Winner-Second-Consecutive-Year