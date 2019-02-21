Georgia Capital PLC ("the Group") has published today its second half and the full year 2018 financial results. The results announcement together with the supplementary financial information is available on the Group's website at https://georgiacapital.ge/ir/financial-results. Georgia Capital PLC 2H18 FY18 results presentation is available on the Group's website at https://georgiacapital.ge/ir/presentations. An investor/analyst conference call, organised by the Group, will be held on 21 February 2019, at 15:00 UK 16:00 CET 10:00 U.S Eastern Time. The duration of the call will be 60 minutes and will consist of a 15-minute update and a 45-minute Q&A session.

Management Commentary

"2018 was the first year for Georgia Capital as an independent premium listed company on the London Stock Exchange, following the completion of our demerger from BGEO Group PLC on 29 May 2018. During 2018 we remained focused on developing and instutionalising our diverse set of businesses in Georgia, while also building on our 3C foundations by improving access to capital, focusing on cash generation and developing C level talent. As discussed in our last trading update, we are now introducing management estimated fair values of our private portfolio businesses. These fair values, which form an integral part of our FY18 management NAV statement, have been estimated based on the valuation multiples of carefully selected listed peer companies in comparable frontier and emerging market countries."

2H18 FY18 performance highlights

Fair value NAV at GEL 1.7 billion vs book value NAV of GEL 1.5 billion, an uplift of 14%

Total portfolio value up 1.8% to GEL 1.9 billion and NAV per share up 0.9% to GEL 47.1 on the back of the contribution of the Bank of Georgia shares as part of the demerger (GEL 457 million addition)

GEL 188 million attributable income from portfolio companies for FY18

GCAP stand-alone cash inflow of GEL 100 million in 2018 driven by GEL 72 million dividends received

GEL 605 million dry powder available for deployment subject to 360° opportunity analysis

GEL 25.8 million value created in Hospitality Commercial from hotel revaluation

Housing Development paid first-ever dividends of GEL 10 million

BoG declared an annual dividend for 2018 of GEL 2.55 per share subject to AGM approval, representing a 30% payout ratio and a 4.5% increase over 2017 dividend per share

Outlook

Economic activity in Georgia continues to grow and our outlook remains positive for 2019. Asset prices have improved since the end of 2018, thereby increasing the value of our listed portfolio companies and NAV per share to GEL 1.1 billion and GEL 51.5 per share (an equivalent of GBP 15.0), respectively, as of the close of business on 20 February 2019. We expect continued strong cash flow generation across our late stage businesses, while within the early state portfolio we are on track to commission our first hydro power plant, open two new hotels in the Gudauri and Svaneti regions, fully launch our brewery and open all periodic vehicle inspection centres. We remain well positioned to take advantage of attractive opportunities with clear discipline, and to create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.

