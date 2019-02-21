myPOS, one of the fastest growing European payment providers was handed the Best POS Innovation/POS Software Payment Applications award for 2019 by the Merchant Payment Ecosystem (MPE) at a Gala Dinner ceremony in Berlin last night.

Being known for offering instant settlement and no-monthly-fees model to SMEs across Europe, myPOS provides a range of innovative features on its payment devices, some of which include Tipping, Payment Request, Top-up and GiftCards. In addition, myPOS merchants are entitled to a whole range of subscription-free, value-added services such as Virtual MO/TO, PayLinks and PayButtons, Checkout module with the most popular shopping carts and more. myPOS clients are also given the opportunity to manage their funds with a free online account and a unique banking platform.

The company got nominated in two categories: Best POS Innovation and Best Acquirer of the year, but ultimately won the Best POS Innovation award.

"We accept this award with gratitude and appreciation for being acknowledged in what we do. Our promise to our current and future merchants, partners and providers is that we will continue to offer innovation, affordability and efficiency in cashless payments and technology" said Irfan Rasmally, Business Development Director, when accepting the award at the Berlin event.

About myPOS

myPOS Europe Ltd is a licensed payments provider and processor, registered at 25 Canada Square, Level 33, Canary Wharf London E14 5LB, United Kingdom.

The myPOS package includes a ready-to-use mobile POS terminal, free myPOS account with business VISA card and access to additional merchant services.

www.mypos.com

