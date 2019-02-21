China's Governance System: What the World Needs to Know About the Oriental Economic Superpower

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report covers details of organizational structure of China's governance system and insight into China's legislative process, decision and policy making. This information helps traders and analysts to estimate the impact of the policy at various markets. It also covers the evolution of unique national culture fueled by Confucianism philosophy at its core, that has a larger influence on Chinese people and functioning of authoritarian governance system of Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The report answers following questions:

Chinese Geopolitics and Donald Trump Took Office Could Trigger a Military Conflict?

China's Principled and Potent Foreign Policies Adapting Changing International Situation?

Principled and Potent Foreign Policies Adapting Changing International Situation? U.S.-China Trade Conflict, How Does China Deal with It?

Will the Rising China Assumes the Leadership of Globalization?

Strategy of " One Belt , One Road"

, One Road" China's Assertions and Practices for Cyberspace

Assertions and Practices for Cyberspace What Role will China Play and Its Relationship with World Order?

The Challenges for Governance System of China's Communist Party (CCP) covering Bureaucracy, relationship between Central Government and local governments, corruption, People's willingness and Social Stability.

Description

Nearly 40 years of fast-paced economic growth has made China the world's second largest economy and the world's largest exporter. Its economy has been deeply integrated into the global economy and joined into the existing global order, led its economy to one that is closely interdependent with other global powerhouses, especially the United States.

China's Governance System provided not only a comprehensive and thorough knowledge of China's governance system covering Chinese national culture and its evolution with change of the times, the current Chinese governance system and its organizational structure,the Chinese decision and policy-making process and legislative process, but also the analysis and commentary of the latest and most sensitive issues and flash points that the Western think tanks, observers, analysts, and elites are paying close attention, and truthful description of the challenges for governance system of the CCP to guide and help the Western countries' think tanks, observers, analysts, and elites concerned about China, and the people those who are interested in China to really understand China.

Reports highlight/key Topic covered

Chinese National Culture covering the origin and the quintessence of the Chinese national culture with Confucianism philosophy as core, the evolution of Confucianism philosophy along with the change of time, and the current Chinese national culture. Organizational Structure of China's Governance System covering the organizational structure of CCP's governance system, including the CCP itself, the CCP-led China's , National People's Congress, the CCP-led central government-State Council, the CCP directly commanded CCP Central Military Commission and its armed forces, the CCP-led,Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, as well as the distinctive features of CCP's governance system. Decision and Policy- Making Process including the CCP's decision and policy-making process and a detailed case of the CCP's decision and policy-making process. Legislative Process covering the legislative procedures of China's National People's Congress and the State Council legislative procedures for administrative regulations under the leadership of the CCP. "How to look at China ", which analyzes and discusses the latest and most sensitive issues and flash points that the Western think tanks, observers, analysts, and elites are paying close attention. Challenges for Governance System of the CCP, which provides an analysis on challenges for governance system of the CCP based on the facts of the situation and the Chinese people's will and aspirations.

Reason to buy:

As China's economic and strategic clout has grown over the last four decades, the big powers' relationship with China has expanded to encompass a broad range of global, regional, and bilateral issues. It has been generally recognized that many global problems are nearly impossible to solve without Chinese involvement and support today. The positive or negative spillover effects of China's policy and action are really too large, which will immediately impact on other countries' economy, even inadvertently, drastically changing the pattern of the global economy. Western countries' think tanks, observers and analysts masterminding schemes for their own governments, and the elites participating in making a policy or strategy toward China for their own governments, even the trading brokers engaged in US dollars and RMB transactions on Wall Street, London , and Hong Kong all concerned about China's policy and action at all times. Carefully looking through the consultation reports, Western think tanks' policy and strategy toward China with interests of their own governments, it is deeply felt that it is too difficult for the Westerners to understand China .

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Chinese National Culture.

1.1. Introduction.

1.2. Confucianism Philosophy.

1.2.1. Rite.

1.2.2.Benevolence.

1.2.3.Righteousness.

1.2.4. Knowledge.

1.2.5.Trustworthiness.

1.3. Evolution of Confucianism Philosophy.

1.3.1.Evolution of Chinese National Culture in Mao Zedong Era.

1.3.2.Evolution of Chinese National Culture in Deng Xiaoping Era.

1.3.3.Evolution of Chinese National Culture in Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao Era.

1.4. Current China's National Culture.

End Notes.

Chapter 2 Organizational Structure of Governance System.

2.1. Introduction.

2.2. Overview of China's Top Organizational Structure of Governance System.

2.3. China's Communist Party (CCP).

2.3.1. Top Organizational Structure of China's Communist Party (CCP).

2.3.2. Stringent Constitution and Regulation of China's Communist Party (CCP).

2.3.3. Leadership Bodies of China's Communist Party (CCP).

2.3.4. Master Special Departments under the CCP Central Committee.

2.4. China's National People's Congress (NPC).

2.5. China's State Council.

2.6. Central Military Commission and Armed forces of China's Communist Party (CCP).

2.7. Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

2.8. The Distinctive Features of Governance System of China's Communist Party (CCP).

2.8.1. Centralized Governance System by One-Party Dictatorship within a Multi - Hierarchical Society.

2.8.2. Democratic Centralism and Collective Leadership.

2.8.3. Social and Political Stability.

2.8.4. Planning and Top-level Design.

2.8.5. Age and Term Limits for Official Positions.

End Notes.

