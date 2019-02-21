IHS Markit's analysts have mapped out what they are keeping an eye out for in the year ahead. Aside from higher installation figures, the number-crunchers predict a continued battle for multi-function in the hard-fought inverter segment and a potential watershed year for utility-scale storage.Price falls for solar modules and inverters will drive a rise in solar power capacity installation figures in almost 90 countries this year, according to IHS Market, and analysts predict that this time next year we'll be looking back on a three-month period that saw some 34 GW of new PV added worldwide. ...

