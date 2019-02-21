Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Confirmed as Market Leader in BARC Financial Performance Management DACH Report 2019

Report focuses on PM products and solutions in the DACH region; Positioning is based on portfolio capabilities and market execution

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that it is ranked for the second consecutive year as a market leader in financial performance management by BARC, a CXP Company.

13 vendors were considered in the DACH region and evaluated on the basis of the criteria of "Market Execution" (Financial Planning and Consolidation, Portfolio Evaluation, Ease of Use…) and "Portfolio Capabilities" (product, sales and marketing strategy, customer feedback, and financial performance. CCH Tagetik is one of only four vendors to be ranked as a market leader.

The report's overall description of CCH Tagetik called out the following strengths:

Its integrated solution for all aspects of financial planning, including balance sheets, P&L reporting, and liquidity.

CPM functionality for financial consolidation, risk management, and disclosure management.

The new functionality of the Analytical Information hub that simplifies the efficient use of large amounts of granular data.

Comprehensive, pre-defined business rules for financial corporate management and selected operational plans.

Web-based workflow management with transparent status monitoring.

Possibility of full integration of the solution in SAP HANA infrastructures.

User-friendly Excel add-in and web-based forms for data entry.

"In the market for planning and financial performance software, especially in German-speaking countries, the competitive environment has changed," says Andreas Drescher, General Manager of Central & Northern Europe at CCH Tagetik. "We are all the more than pleased to receive the award in the new BARC Score Financial Performance Management in the leading group of market leaders. This is further evidence of our continued investment in technology and the ongoing evolution of our CCH Tagetik platform."

To download a copy of the report, "BARC Financial Performance Management DACH," click here.

