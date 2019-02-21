The Ideazon Company was Recently Featured in an Article on MoneyOutline.com

In the Educational Article, a Representative from Ideazon Discussed Four Times Crowdfunding May Not Be an Appropriate Approach to a Project

As experts in the crowdfunding campaign industry, the team from Ideazon definitely knows which types of projects do very well with this type of funding. They are also very knowledgeable about when and why crowdfunding may not work.

In the article, a representative from Ideazon discussed four times that crowdfunding is probably not the proper solution to raising funds.

As the company spokesperson noted, one example is when entrepreneurs do not have their hands on the resources that they need to deliver the product.

"Raising money and getting people excited about a new product can be a very cool experience," the spokesperson noted in the article, adding that at the same time, crowdfunding projects should only be started if the proper time and resources are available to realistically deliver the product.

"If a person sees no way they can deliver any time soon, the only other option is to hire help. If the person is unable to hire help, then the project really shouldn't be launched in the first place. It is just going to lead to a lot of letdown customers."

Another reason that people may want to hold off on launching a crowdfunding campaign, the spokesperson noted, is when they don't have a clear idea or project in mind. While an idea is a great place to start, it must also have a plan to go with it.

"Not only is that going to be the best way to get funds, but those who do invest will feel a lot more confident about their money. No one wants to doubt the amount of money they end up putting down for a new idea," the spokesperson noted.

