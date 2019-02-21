A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest advanced analytics engagement for a leading financial services provider.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped the financial services provider to improve business efficiency and reduce data management costs by speeding the time-to-insight.

Competing in a technologically oriented world means being able and willing to adapt to evolving market trends. This is because the rising data volumes across industries are inextricably linked to the rapid pace of change and innovation. Businesses today possess a gold mine of information, but tapping into these massive data sources to extract meaningful insights is quite a daunting task. With the use of advanced analytics techniques and big data, businesses can enhance efficiency, drive innovation, reduce risks, and improve customer experience.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known Fortune 500 financial services firm, headquartered in Canada. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its advanced analytics expertise to optimize the customer service operations of its card's division. With service centers spread across the US, Germany, and Canada the client faced several challenges related to data management. The influx of such massive datasets brought in new challenges and threats. Hence, they wanted to integrate advanced analytics throughout their business processes to bolster data security and mitigate risks.

"Quantzig identified the opportunity to build a sustainable advantage through the development of a seamless value chain that used digital and advanced analytics to disrupt the current compromises in the industry," says an advanced analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle the core challenges, the advanced analytics experts at Quantzig developed a holistic approach. The initial phase revolved around the development of a robust foundation for advanced analytics and reporting. Complementing their technological prowess with a robust data management approach aided proactive decision-making and helped the client to enhance the end-to-end visibility of their customer journeys.

Quantzig's advanced analytics solutions helped the client to:

Reduce data management costs

Build a robust feedback mechanism

Quantzig's advanced solutions offered predictive insights on:

Developing a robust foundation for advanced analytics and reporting

Embedding advanced analytics into the MIS framework

