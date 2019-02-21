Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Taronis Technologies: Taronis Technologies (formerly MagneGas) has announced its preliminary sales figures for January. In addition, it has acquired an unnamed industrial gas services business based in East Texas for $1.5m, payable in cash. The business adds more than $1m of high-margin service revenues annually and has the potential to cut around $50k of operating expenses each month from the existing operations in East Texas and Louisiana.ISIN: US8762141070

