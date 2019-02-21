sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,719 Euro		-0,044
-5,77 %
WKN: A2PD5C ISIN: US8762141070 Ticker-Symbol: 9MGM 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARONIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TARONIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,607
0,626
18:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TARONIS TECHNOLOGIES INC
TARONIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TARONIS TECHNOLOGIES INC0,719-5,77 %