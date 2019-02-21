Medienmitteilung

SHL gibt Resultate der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung bekannt

Tel Aviv / Zürich, 21. Februar 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), ein führender Anbieter und Entwickler innovativer Telemedizinlösungen, gibt bekannt, dass an der heutigen ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung («a.o. GV») der Aktionäre in Tel-Aviv (Israel) die anwesenden Aktionäre allen Punkten der Traktandenliste zustimmten, einschliesslich der Änderung der Statuten von SHL Telemedicine, wonach jeder Aktionär, der 5% oder mehr der Aktien oder Stimmrechte von SHL Telemedicine hält, und jedes Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats von SHL Telemedicine verpflichtet ist, SHL Telemedicine eine Adresse in Israel für den Empfang von Dokumenten (einschliesslich juristischer Dokumente) zu nennen.

