Press release

SHL announces Special General Meeting Results

Tel Aviv / Zurich, February 21, 2019 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is announcing today that at the Special General Meeting of the shareholders ("SGM") which was held today in Tel Aviv, Israel, the attending shareholders approved all items on the SGM agenda, including the amendment to SHL's articles of association according to which each shareholder holding 5% or more of SHL's shares or voting rights and each member of the Board of Directors of SHL is obliged to provide SHL with an address in Israel for the receiving of documents (including judicial documents).

For further information please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF Communications, Phone: +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irfcom.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit the web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com (http://www.shl-telemedicine.com).

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.