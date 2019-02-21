PAREF: PAREF announces the refinancing of the Group

PAREF announces the signature of the refinancing of the Group

PAREF Group announces the signature of a corporate financing of a total of €100 Mn today1 to refinance the whole debt of the Group.

This financing is composed of a €30 Mn loan drawdown as from today2 and a confirmed undrawn credit line of €70 Mn. It is a 5-year maturity financing with a margin of 145 bps over 3-month Euribor.

"Following the release of the 2018 full-year results showing a strong growth, we are delighted to announce the signature of this refinancing which will allow PAREF Group to significantly increase its investment capacity while decreasing the average cost of debt. We warmly thank our bank partners HSBC, Crédit Agricole Ile-de-France, Crédit Agricole Brie Picardie and Banque Populaire Rives de Paris, as well as the counsels (A&O and Wargny Katz for PAREF Group, Gide and 14 Pyramides notaires for the banks) for this operation and their trust in our strategy."

Antoine Onfray - CFO

Financial agenda

April 25, 2019: Financial information as at March 31, 2019

About PAREF Group

PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€138 Mn asset as at December 31, 2018) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1,426 Mn funds under management as at December 31, 2018), an AMF-certified management company.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.fr

Contacts

Antoine CASTRO

Chief Executive Officer Antoine ONFRAY

Chief Financial Officer

info@paref.com

Phone: 01 40 29 86 86

Press Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Alexandre Dechaux

01 53 32 84 79

Alexandre.dechaux@citigatedewerogerson.com

1 All existing debt and hedging have been terminated except financial leases on the assets located in Dax and Saint-Paul-Les Dax.

2 With an indirect mortgage on Levallois asset owned by the company Polybail.

