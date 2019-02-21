ECA: ECA Group introduces two new drones

ECA Group just unveiled two new robots at the IDEX Trade Show. The surface drone INSPECTOR 125 extends the capacity of UMIS™ drone systems while the CAMELEON LG land robot expands the range of robots that comprise the system of air-land drones.

The USV (Unmanned Surface Vehicle) INSPECTOR 125 is highly capable of being carrying or towing other vehicles or systems. It is shock-resistant and unsinkable, characteristics that make this surface drone ideal for defence and security missions in the most hostile environments. The INSPECTOR 125 is, in fact, based on a hull designed by MAURIC, which equips the SNSM (The National Marine Rescue Company).

After INSPECTOR 90 and INSPECTOR 120, this surface drone completes the range of USVs that can integrate the UMIS™ drone systems. It hosts the UMISOFT software suite common to all of the naval drones from ECA Group and makes it possible to expand the range of potential uses of UMIS™ by its users.

INSPECTOR 125 is designed to be deployed and recovered from vessels of 50 m or longer, such as the OCTOPODA 500 designed by MAURIC. This vessel may carry UMIS™ naval drone systems including the INSPECTOR 125.

Surface drones plays a key role in naval drone systems and the capacity to extend this range, thanks to MAURIC, is essential for our clients. INSPECTOR 125 has already been presented to several of them interested by its performance. This illustrates the capacity of the ECA Group to offer the highest performing robotic systems meeting customer needs, thanks to its expertise in different types of naval drones and to its UMISOFT software suite. The latter makes it possible to plan, manage and exploit the data of the missions and can be easily integrated into the vessel's combat system.

ECA Group is also unveiling the new land robot CAMELEON LG, jointly developed with NEXTER Group, to complement ECA Group's land drones range. It has already been presented to several clients. This robot adds to the UGVs (Unmanned Ground Vehicles) COBRA, IGUANA and CAMELEON, is lightweight (12 kgs) and very versatile (it can carry 15 kgs of payload). Thanks to its deployment speed (3 minutes), it meets the need for responsiveness in tactical use.

ECA Group continues furthermore to bring the functionalities of all of its land robots at the highest level required by the market. It's in this context that eight new generation CAMELEON MK3 robots will be delivered to the first customer at the end of 2019.

With these two new robots, ECA Group is pursuing its strategy to provide its clients with a complete drone system capable of completing a mission in its entirety (demining, reconnaissance, security…).



To find out more about INSPECTOR 125.

To find out more about CAMELEON LG.

Follow us:

http://www.ecagroup.com/en/news-stories

Disclaimer

This press release could contain statements on past events and forward-looking statements including statements regarding future goals or targets. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations for results and future events.

Such forward-looking statements and targets depend on known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All these risks and uncertainties could affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements and targets include, among other things: the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the press release; the strength of competition; the continuing growth of the market; currency fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; raw material price fluctuations; armed conflicts or political instability; control of costs and expenses; changes in tax legislation, rules, regulation or enforcement; our ability to successfully keep pace with technology changes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and key personnel; the evolution, interpretation and uniform application and enforcement of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), according to which we prepare our financial statements; supply chain and manufacturing bottlenecks; the performance of our business partners (subcontractors, agents, suppliers, etc.).

Some of these risk factors are set forth and detailed in our Registration Document including the annual financial report filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not limitative. Other non-anticipated, unknown or unforeseeable factors could also have material adverse effect on our targets.

ECA Group

Recognized for its expertise in robotics, automation systems, simulation and industrial processes, the ECA Group has been developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments since 1936. Its product offering is designed for an international client base that is demanding, both in terms of safety and effectiveness. The Group's main markets are in the defense, maritime, aeronautics, simulation, industrial and energy sectors.

In 2017, the Group reported revenue of €112.0 million across its three divisions: Robotics, Aerospace and Simulation.

The ECA Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

The ECA Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C.

ISIN Code: FR0010099515

Ticker Code: ECASA - Bloomberg Code: ECASA:FP

