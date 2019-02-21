The "Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. This market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in developed nations, rapidly growing cases of cardiac disease in underdeveloped nations, supportive government initiatives, and non-government organizations funding are the factors that are driving the growth of the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring market.

Additionally, favorable reimbursements, advanced diagnostic options, and favorable government initiatives, further accelerate the market expansion.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, by Product

1.4.2 Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, by End User

1.4.3 Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Product

3.1.1 Europe Wrist ABPM Devices Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Arm ABPM Devices Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by End User

4.1.1 Europe Hospitals Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Other End Users Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market by Country

5.1 Germany Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.2 UK Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.3 France Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.4 Russia Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.5 Spain Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.6 Italy Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

5.7 Rest of Europe Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Market

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare)

6.2 Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)

6.3 Schiller AG

6.4 BPL Medical Technologies

6.5 Suntech Medical Inc.

6.6 Spacelabs Healthcare

6.7 Medtronic PLC

6.8 Omron Healthcare Inc.

6.9 A&D Company Ltd.

6.10 Vaso Corporation (VasoMedical Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/frmwhv/the_european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005725/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Devices, Patient Monitoring Equipment