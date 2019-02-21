DJ Sistema PJSFC: Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees 21-Feb-2019 / 19:47 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Acquisition of Sistema shares by Corporation employees Moscow, Russia - 21 February 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces that 54 employees of the Corporation have acquired 19,669,389 ordinary registered shares of PJSFC Sistema. The purchases are in line with Sistema's strategy for employees to participate in the Corporation's share capital. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Igor Alyoshin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Security b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 341,176 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 341,176 shares volume Price RUB 3,305,995.44 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Andrey Dubovskov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO (President) Chairman of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 3,170,169 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 3,170,169 shares volume Price RUB 30,718,937.61 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Alexey Guryev 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Human Resources b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 781,115 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 781,115 shares volume Price RUB 7,569,004.35 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Oleg Mubarakshin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 3,770,898 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 3,770,898 shares volume Price RUB 36,540,001.62 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Andrey Pilipenko 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Government Relations b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 296,285 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 296,285 shares volume Price RUB 2,871,001.65 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Vsevolod Rozanov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market

participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 1,436,533 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 1,436,533 shares volume Price RUB 13,920,004.77 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Sergey Shishkin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Corporate Governance and Legal b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 987,361 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 987,361 shares volume Price RUB 9,567,528.09 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Vladimir Travkov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Finance and Investments (CFO) b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 700,310 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 700,310 shares volume Price RUB 6,786,003.90 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Joshua Tulgan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, External Relations b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 287,307 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 287,307 shares volume Price RUB 2,784,004.83 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Ali Uzdenov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Managing Partner b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 448,916 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 448,916 shares volume Price RUB 4,349,996.04 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mr. Artyom Zasursky 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Management Board Vice President, Strategy b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 9.69 758,669 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 758,669 shares volume Price RUB 7,351,502.61 e) Date of the February 20, 2019 transaction f) Place of the Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) transaction Name of contact and telephone number for queries: Mr. Nikolay Minashin, Tel.: +7 (495) 730 6600, ir@sistema.ru

