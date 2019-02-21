The "Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. This market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Growing prevalence of neonatal jaundice, effective phototherapy treatment, and technological advancements in the field of infant phototherapy are the factors that drive the infant phototherapy devices market. However, side effects related to the use of phototherapy treatment is expected to limit the market growth.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Configuration

1.4.2 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Light Source

1.4.3 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by End User

1.4.4 Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration

3.1.1 Europe Mobile Device Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Fixed Device Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source

4.1.1 Europe Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Fluorescent Lamps (FL) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Quartz Halogen Lamps Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

4.1.4 Europe Gas Discharge Tubes Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by End User

5.1.1 Europe Hospital Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Neonatal Clinics Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Country

6.1 Germany Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.2 UK Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.3 France Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.4 Russia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.5 Spain Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.6 Italy Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare)

7.2 Weyer GmbH

7.3 Phoenix Medical Systems

7.4 Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd.

7.5 Ibis Medical Equipment Systems Pvt. Ltd.

7.6 Atom Medical Corporation

7.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

7.8 AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

7.9 D-Rev

7.10 Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4ccw5l/the_2019_european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005726/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Dermatology